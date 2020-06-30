3560 Arey Dr.#1

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel pool some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Stunning 3 Bed/2 Bath Single Story Condo - This awesome ground floor 1 story condo is located in the Candlelight condominium community in South San Diego. Renovations include new dual pane windows, wood laminate flooring, new stainless steel appliances, modern white kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops and much much more! There is plenty of closet space in the home and there is a laundry closet with washer and dryer hook-ups too! This place does not disappoint.



It is within very close walking distance to Montgomery Middle School, the Border View Family YMCA and Silverwing neighborhood park. The close proximity to the 905, 805, & 5 freeways allows for quick access to major thoroughfares and shorter commute times.



Utilities included: Water, Sewer and Trash.

Utilities NOT included: Electricity.



Please drive by the complex prior to calling to set up a showing.



Applicants must be able to provide verifiable gross monthly income equal to or greater than 2.5x the monthly rent in order to be considered. Minimum accepted credit score: 650. No exceptions.



No Pets.

1 year lease required.

Renters Insurance is required.



$35/person application fee.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5268863)