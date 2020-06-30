All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 2 2019 at 12:55 PM

3560 Arey Dr.#1

3560 Arey Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3560 Arey Drive, San Diego, CA 92154
Otay Mesa West

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Stunning 3 Bed/2 Bath Single Story Condo - This awesome ground floor 1 story condo is located in the Candlelight condominium community in South San Diego. Renovations include new dual pane windows, wood laminate flooring, new stainless steel appliances, modern white kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops and much much more! There is plenty of closet space in the home and there is a laundry closet with washer and dryer hook-ups too! This place does not disappoint.

It is within very close walking distance to Montgomery Middle School, the Border View Family YMCA and Silverwing neighborhood park. The close proximity to the 905, 805, & 5 freeways allows for quick access to major thoroughfares and shorter commute times.

Utilities included: Water, Sewer and Trash.
Utilities NOT included: Electricity.

Please drive by the complex prior to calling to set up a showing.

Applicants must be able to provide verifiable gross monthly income equal to or greater than 2.5x the monthly rent in order to be considered. Minimum accepted credit score: 650. No exceptions.

No Pets.
1 year lease required.
Renters Insurance is required.

$35/person application fee.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5268863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3560 Arey Dr.#1 have any available units?
3560 Arey Dr.#1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3560 Arey Dr.#1 have?
Some of 3560 Arey Dr.#1's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3560 Arey Dr.#1 currently offering any rent specials?
3560 Arey Dr.#1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3560 Arey Dr.#1 pet-friendly?
No, 3560 Arey Dr.#1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3560 Arey Dr.#1 offer parking?
No, 3560 Arey Dr.#1 does not offer parking.
Does 3560 Arey Dr.#1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3560 Arey Dr.#1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3560 Arey Dr.#1 have a pool?
Yes, 3560 Arey Dr.#1 has a pool.
Does 3560 Arey Dr.#1 have accessible units?
No, 3560 Arey Dr.#1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3560 Arey Dr.#1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3560 Arey Dr.#1 does not have units with dishwashers.

