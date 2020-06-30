3553 Bancroft Street

Amenities

Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex Private Patio - This 2 bed 1 bath home offers a prime location in North Park just a few blocks away from the central area with all North Parks restaurants, shops, cafes, etc. The home features an open concept living area. This home includes laminate floors throughout with walk-in closets!

The kitchen is spacious with a gas stove perfect for your inner chef! The kitchen is open to the living area, perfect for the entertaining. The patio area is perfect for additional entertaining space.

Plenty of off-street parking as well as alley parking adjacent to a private back gate entry.

North Park Neighborhood- The Suite is located in the Morley Field area of North Park. Forbes includes it as one of the "best Hipster" neighborhoods in the country. Culturally diverse North Park is home to Craftsman cottages, cafes and diners, coffee shops, several microbreweries, boutiques, and the North Park Farmers Market. The North Park Theater and the Ray Street Arts District are also bastions of creativity in the area. The Morley Field Park Sports Complex, which is within walking distance , includes a heated city swimming pool, archery, free disc golf course, bocci ball, and velodrome cycling. There are great trails for running, a playground, open space, and places to picnic. There are a wide variety of excellent restaurants located close by. This park connects to Balboa Park and the zoo just up the hill.

Rent / Deposit $2200.00

For showing please email lease@sandiegotpm.com



No Cats Allowed



