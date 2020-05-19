All apartments in San Diego
Location

3549 Redwood Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3549 Redwood Street Available 09/07/19 North Park, 3549 Redwood Street - Garage plus workshop! - Beautifully maintained home. Eat-in kitchen with ceramic tile counters. Bathroom has ceramic tile floors, separate tub and shower. The master bedroom has french doors leading to the wood deck in the backyard. Nicely landscaped with gardener included. 1 car garage with large attached work shop.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

(RLNE2979023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3549 Redwood Street have any available units?
3549 Redwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3549 Redwood Street have?
Some of 3549 Redwood Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3549 Redwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
3549 Redwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3549 Redwood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3549 Redwood Street is pet friendly.
Does 3549 Redwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 3549 Redwood Street offers parking.
Does 3549 Redwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3549 Redwood Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3549 Redwood Street have a pool?
No, 3549 Redwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 3549 Redwood Street have accessible units?
No, 3549 Redwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3549 Redwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3549 Redwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
