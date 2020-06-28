All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3546 Sandcastle Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3546 Sandcastle Ln
Last updated February 25 2020 at 9:08 AM

3546 Sandcastle Ln

3546 Sandcastle Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3546 Sandcastle Lane, San Diego, CA 92110
Midway District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
Privately owner condominium conveniently located next to major shopping centers, including Target, Home Depot, Vons and 24 Hour Fitness. Easy access to the 5 freeway and public transportation and 5 minutes away from Ocean Beach beaches. Gated community with pool, jacuzzi, playground, BBQ area and club house.

The Condo amenities include:
-Stainless Steel Stove
-Stainless Steel Fridge
-Dishwasher
-Microwave
-Full Size Washer and Dryer
-Fireplace
-Granite Counter tops
-Private Balcony
-Tiled Kitchen and Dining Room
-2 Car Tandem Garage
-Central Air and Heating
-New 2007 Construction
-Owners Pays HOA Dues
-Pets are ok

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3546 Sandcastle Ln have any available units?
3546 Sandcastle Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3546 Sandcastle Ln have?
Some of 3546 Sandcastle Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3546 Sandcastle Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3546 Sandcastle Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3546 Sandcastle Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3546 Sandcastle Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3546 Sandcastle Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3546 Sandcastle Ln offers parking.
Does 3546 Sandcastle Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3546 Sandcastle Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3546 Sandcastle Ln have a pool?
Yes, 3546 Sandcastle Ln has a pool.
Does 3546 Sandcastle Ln have accessible units?
No, 3546 Sandcastle Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3546 Sandcastle Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3546 Sandcastle Ln has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University