3546 Sandcastle Ln

Amenities
Privately owner condominium conveniently located next to major shopping centers, including Target, Home Depot, Vons and 24 Hour Fitness. Easy access to the 5 freeway and public transportation and 5 minutes away from Ocean Beach beaches. Gated community with pool, jacuzzi, playground, BBQ area and club house.
The Condo amenities include:
-Stainless Steel Stove
-Stainless Steel Fridge
-Dishwasher
-Microwave
-Full Size Washer and Dryer
-Fireplace
-Granite Counter tops
-Private Balcony
-Tiled Kitchen and Dining Room
-2 Car Tandem Garage
-Central Air and Heating
-New 2007 Construction
-Owners Pays HOA Dues
-Pets are ok