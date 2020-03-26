All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:50 AM

3544 Seahorn Circle

3544 Seahorn Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3544 Seahorn Circle, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
3544 Seahorn Circle Available 07/01/19 Highly Upgraded 2 Bed, 2 Bath Condo is Desirable "Del Mar Highlands" w/ Garage!!! - Highly upgraded 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath with "Duel Master Suites". Condo is an "end unit" located on the second floor. Condo is tucked way in the back of the complex for extra privacy. This home features new central air conditioning & heat, designer paint, beautiful granite vanities, and generous closet space with built in closets throughout. Washer & Dryer in Unit. Large private patio for relaxing and entertaining in park like setting. 2 Car garage with painted floor. Complex includes pool and spa and plenty of guest parking. This well appointed home is near schools including Torrey Pines HS, Del Mar Highlands Shopping Center and only minutes to Del Mar Beaches.

WILL ALLOW SMALL DOG WITH $500 REFUNDABLE PET DEPOSIT.

Tenant pays; water, cable tv, electricity, gas, internet

(RLNE4073189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3544 Seahorn Circle have any available units?
3544 Seahorn Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3544 Seahorn Circle have?
Some of 3544 Seahorn Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3544 Seahorn Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3544 Seahorn Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3544 Seahorn Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3544 Seahorn Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3544 Seahorn Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3544 Seahorn Circle offers parking.
Does 3544 Seahorn Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3544 Seahorn Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3544 Seahorn Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3544 Seahorn Circle has a pool.
Does 3544 Seahorn Circle have accessible units?
No, 3544 Seahorn Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3544 Seahorn Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3544 Seahorn Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
