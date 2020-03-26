Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking hot tub internet access pet friendly

3544 Seahorn Circle Available 07/01/19 Highly Upgraded 2 Bed, 2 Bath Condo is Desirable "Del Mar Highlands" w/ Garage!!! - Highly upgraded 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath with "Duel Master Suites". Condo is an "end unit" located on the second floor. Condo is tucked way in the back of the complex for extra privacy. This home features new central air conditioning & heat, designer paint, beautiful granite vanities, and generous closet space with built in closets throughout. Washer & Dryer in Unit. Large private patio for relaxing and entertaining in park like setting. 2 Car garage with painted floor. Complex includes pool and spa and plenty of guest parking. This well appointed home is near schools including Torrey Pines HS, Del Mar Highlands Shopping Center and only minutes to Del Mar Beaches.



WILL ALLOW SMALL DOG WITH $500 REFUNDABLE PET DEPOSIT.



Tenant pays; water, cable tv, electricity, gas, internet



