3540 Old Cobble Road

Available 07/01/19 Home near Holmes (Elementary) in Clairemont - just west of Genesee! 4BD/2.5BA 2,066 sq.ft. Detached two=story single family home nestled in a well kept park like serene HOA. Tree lines cul-de-sac. Largest floor plan in the community with dramatic high ceilings. Remodeled beautifully. Natural light flood the home with large windows and skylights. Sit-at island int he kitchen, built in wine refrigerator, separate dining room, living room & family room. Gas fireplace with granite surround fireplace with craftsman oak mantle. Granite countertops in kitchen & bath, separate shower and jet tub in Master, half bath downstairs. Washer & Dryer hookups in the attached two car garage. Paved patio with grass area on the side of the house and beautiful hillside with fruit trees. Home has solar so tenant pays no SDGE bill. Only water. **Lease is one year only.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3540-old-cobble-rd-san-diego-ca-92111-usa/059e0b8d-23d4-4217-b455-5dbcfa98e82c



(RLNE4922754)