Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3540 Old Cobble Road
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:44 AM

3540 Old Cobble Road

3540 Old Cobble Road · No Longer Available
Location

3540 Old Cobble Road, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa West

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 07/01/19 Home near Holmes (Elementary) in Clairemont - just west of Genesee! 4BD/2.5BA 2,066 sq.ft. Detached two=story single family home nestled in a well kept park like serene HOA. Tree lines cul-de-sac. Largest floor plan in the community with dramatic high ceilings. Remodeled beautifully. Natural light flood the home with large windows and skylights. Sit-at island int he kitchen, built in wine refrigerator, separate dining room, living room & family room. Gas fireplace with granite surround fireplace with craftsman oak mantle. Granite countertops in kitchen & bath, separate shower and jet tub in Master, half bath downstairs. Washer & Dryer hookups in the attached two car garage. Paved patio with grass area on the side of the house and beautiful hillside with fruit trees. Home has solar so tenant pays no SDGE bill. Only water. **Lease is one year only.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3540-old-cobble-rd-san-diego-ca-92111-usa/059e0b8d-23d4-4217-b455-5dbcfa98e82c

(RLNE4922754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3540 Old Cobble Road have any available units?
3540 Old Cobble Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3540 Old Cobble Road have?
Some of 3540 Old Cobble Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3540 Old Cobble Road currently offering any rent specials?
3540 Old Cobble Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3540 Old Cobble Road pet-friendly?
No, 3540 Old Cobble Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3540 Old Cobble Road offer parking?
Yes, 3540 Old Cobble Road offers parking.
Does 3540 Old Cobble Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3540 Old Cobble Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3540 Old Cobble Road have a pool?
No, 3540 Old Cobble Road does not have a pool.
Does 3540 Old Cobble Road have accessible units?
No, 3540 Old Cobble Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3540 Old Cobble Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3540 Old Cobble Road has units with dishwashers.
