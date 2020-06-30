All apartments in San Diego
3538 Curtis St
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

3538 Curtis St

3538 Curtis Street · No Longer Available
Location

3538 Curtis Street, San Diego, CA 92106
Loma Portal

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Pt Loma Classic 40's Style Home 3 bedrom 2 baths w/ Pool - Pt Loma Classic 40's Style 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 story home. This home is unique, spacious, light & airy. Front porch and back deck overlooking the sparkling pool & spa. One bedroom & bath on the 1st floor, freshpain in the master bedroom, original wood flooring, ornate tile in the bathrooms, all appliances, washer & dryer hook-ups in the 2 car detached garage, fireplace, window treatments throughout. Covered entertaining area with bar & sink alongside the fenced in pool.Central AC. Mature tropical landscape front & back. Minutes from Liberty Station, beaches, school and San Diego Harbor. This home has it all!

(RLNE5175737)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3538 Curtis St have any available units?
3538 Curtis St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3538 Curtis St have?
Some of 3538 Curtis St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3538 Curtis St currently offering any rent specials?
3538 Curtis St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3538 Curtis St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3538 Curtis St is pet friendly.
Does 3538 Curtis St offer parking?
Yes, 3538 Curtis St offers parking.
Does 3538 Curtis St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3538 Curtis St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3538 Curtis St have a pool?
Yes, 3538 Curtis St has a pool.
Does 3538 Curtis St have accessible units?
No, 3538 Curtis St does not have accessible units.
Does 3538 Curtis St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3538 Curtis St does not have units with dishwashers.

