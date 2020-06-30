3538 Curtis St

Amenities

Pt Loma Classic 40's Style Home 3 bedrom 2 baths w/ Pool - Pt Loma Classic 40's Style 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 story home. This home is unique, spacious, light & airy. Front porch and back deck overlooking the sparkling pool & spa. One bedroom & bath on the 1st floor, freshpain in the master bedroom, original wood flooring, ornate tile in the bathrooms, all appliances, washer & dryer hook-ups in the 2 car detached garage, fireplace, window treatments throughout. Covered entertaining area with bar & sink alongside the fenced in pool.Central AC. Mature tropical landscape front & back. Minutes from Liberty Station, beaches, school and San Diego Harbor. This home has it all!



