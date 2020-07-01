3526 Shoreline Bluff Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Great location in Pt. Loma in By the Bay Complex just off Midway. 2bed/2.5 Bath 1,386sq ft corner unit Townhouse w/direct access attach 2 car tandem garage. Corner unit has additional windows providing great natural light in the unit. Hardwood floors, granite counters in kitchen, balcony off of dining area, fireplace in living room. Laundry room off kitchen with washer/dryer included. Complex features gated complex, pool, rec room, playground. Great walkability to shops, restaurants, & public transit.