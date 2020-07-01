All apartments in San Diego
3526 Shoreline Bluff Ln
Last updated May 12 2020 at 11:24 PM

3526 Shoreline Bluff Ln

3526 Shoreline Bluff Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3526 Shoreline Bluff Lane, San Diego, CA 92110
Midway District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Great location in Pt. Loma in By the Bay Complex just off Midway. 2bed/2.5 Bath 1,386sq ft corner unit Townhouse w/direct access attach 2 car tandem garage. Corner unit has additional windows providing great natural light in the unit. Hardwood floors, granite counters in kitchen, balcony off of dining area, fireplace in living room. Laundry room off kitchen with washer/dryer included. Complex features gated complex, pool, rec room, playground. Great walkability to shops, restaurants, & public transit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3526 Shoreline Bluff Ln have any available units?
3526 Shoreline Bluff Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3526 Shoreline Bluff Ln have?
Some of 3526 Shoreline Bluff Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3526 Shoreline Bluff Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3526 Shoreline Bluff Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3526 Shoreline Bluff Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3526 Shoreline Bluff Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3526 Shoreline Bluff Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3526 Shoreline Bluff Ln offers parking.
Does 3526 Shoreline Bluff Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3526 Shoreline Bluff Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3526 Shoreline Bluff Ln have a pool?
Yes, 3526 Shoreline Bluff Ln has a pool.
Does 3526 Shoreline Bluff Ln have accessible units?
No, 3526 Shoreline Bluff Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3526 Shoreline Bluff Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3526 Shoreline Bluff Ln has units with dishwashers.

