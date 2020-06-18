3525 Lebon Drive Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub media room

Charming 2br Furnished Rental in the Heart of UTC - FURNISHED RENTAL!



***Text 858-480-5570 or email to schedule a showing!



Available August 13th! 3 month minimum rental.



$2800/month for 10+ months

$3000/month for 6+ months

$3200/month for 3+ months



$180 cleaning fee.



1 month's rent Security Deposit with credit scores above 620. Double security deposit for scores below 620.



Water included. Electricity up to $85/month, above that, Tenant responsibility (should be plenty unless you're a electricity hog)



NO PETS!



Come find peace in this spacious 2 bedroom 2-1/2 bath townhome in the heart of UTC. Hardwood floors throughout. Granite counters. Private terrace. Underground parking for 2 cars. Some storage.



The property is situated on the cusp of the La Jolla Village, located northeast of La Jolla and just East of Interstate 5. The La Jolla Village is celebrated for its namesake, having The La Jolla Village Square shopping and residential mall, which includes La Jolla's two movie theaters, the La Jolla Whole Foods and many other dining and shopping locales. With great access to shops, freeways, dining and more, there is a lot to love about this boutique community. This third floor unit comes with a serene view of the Hyatt Hotel with a dazzling display of lights during the Holiday Season.



(RLNE2080931)