Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

3525 Lebon Drive Unit B

3525 Lebon Drive · (858) 480-5570
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3525 Lebon Drive, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3525 Lebon Drive Unit B · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1208 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
Charming 2br Furnished Rental in the Heart of UTC - FURNISHED RENTAL!

***Text 858-480-5570 or email to schedule a showing!

Available August 13th! 3 month minimum rental.

$2800/month for 10+ months
$3000/month for 6+ months
$3200/month for 3+ months

$180 cleaning fee.

1 month's rent Security Deposit with credit scores above 620. Double security deposit for scores below 620.

Water included. Electricity up to $85/month, above that, Tenant responsibility (should be plenty unless you're a electricity hog)

NO PETS!

Come find peace in this spacious 2 bedroom 2-1/2 bath townhome in the heart of UTC. Hardwood floors throughout. Granite counters. Private terrace. Underground parking for 2 cars. Some storage.

The property is situated on the cusp of the La Jolla Village, located northeast of La Jolla and just East of Interstate 5. The La Jolla Village is celebrated for its namesake, having The La Jolla Village Square shopping and residential mall, which includes La Jolla's two movie theaters, the La Jolla Whole Foods and many other dining and shopping locales. With great access to shops, freeways, dining and more, there is a lot to love about this boutique community. This third floor unit comes with a serene view of the Hyatt Hotel with a dazzling display of lights during the Holiday Season.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2080931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3525 Lebon Drive Unit B have any available units?
3525 Lebon Drive Unit B has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3525 Lebon Drive Unit B have?
Some of 3525 Lebon Drive Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3525 Lebon Drive Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
3525 Lebon Drive Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3525 Lebon Drive Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 3525 Lebon Drive Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3525 Lebon Drive Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 3525 Lebon Drive Unit B does offer parking.
Does 3525 Lebon Drive Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3525 Lebon Drive Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3525 Lebon Drive Unit B have a pool?
Yes, 3525 Lebon Drive Unit B has a pool.
Does 3525 Lebon Drive Unit B have accessible units?
No, 3525 Lebon Drive Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 3525 Lebon Drive Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3525 Lebon Drive Unit B has units with dishwashers.
