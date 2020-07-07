Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

EXCLUSIVE OPPORTUNITY to live in this ALL INCLUSIVE Modern 2 bedroom Apartment in North Park. This home features an Attached 2 Car Garage, a Charming private common area with a Spa, BBQ, Patio furniture & so much more!



PROPERTY ADDRESS:

3524 Wilshire Terrace

San Diego, CA 92104



AVAILABLE: NOW!

EXCLUSIVE OPPORTUNITY to live in this modern two bedroom one bath apartment home located in the North park neighborhood of San Diego, just steps away from shops, restaurants, bars and coffee shops! This phenomenal location is just around the corner from San Diego Zoo and Balboa Park! Enjoy this apartment homes’ contemporary interiors and high-end finishes while taking advantage of this eclectic, funky, and vibrant neighborhood! This is a very rare availability in an unbeatable location so contact me right away!



This is also a pet-friendly community! And when we say pet-friendly, we mean it! No additional monthly fees, no weight limit (*breed restrictions apply), and just a $500 pet deposit.



An Detached 2 Car Garage is also included!

HOME DETAILS:

* 2 bedrooms | 1 bathroom

* 900 Sq. Ft.

* Rent: $2,695

* Deposit: $2,695 (only $500 to reserve that goes towards the regular deposit)

* Application Fee: $35 per adult

* Utilities: ALL INCLUSIVE! Water, Sewer, Trash, Gas/Electric Paid by Owner

* Parking: Detached 2 Car Garage Included!

* Pets: No weight limit- Breed restrictions apply (Pet deposit and a monthly pet fee applies)

* Available For Move In On 10/16/18!

* Floor Level: 2nd Floor (no neighbors above)

* Flexible Lease Terms

* Laundry: In Unit Washer/Dryer



HOME FEATURES:

* Open Layout

* Central A/C

* Modern Interior

* Stainless Steel Appliances

* Granite Countertops

* Luxury Woodstyle Flooring Throughout (No carpet!!!)

* Spacious closet in bedroom

* Apartment is on the 2nd level with no neighbors above

* Dual Paned Windows

* New Light fixtures

* Lots of natural light

* Built-in shelving in the living room

* Ceiling Fans/Light Combination in Dining/Kitchen area



KITCHEN:

* Modern kitchen with black cabinets, granite countertops and tile flooring

* Stainless Steel Appliances including: Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave

* Garbage Disposal

* Ample storage space and cabinet space



THE COMMUNITY:

* Quaint Community with only 3 apartment homes total. This particular rental unit is located on the 2nd floor

* Extremely well maintained with a very charming private common area which includes a spa, BBQ, outdoor dining and lounge chairs

* Walking distance to restaurants, shopping, entertainment, and much more!



THE NEIGHBORHOOD:

* North Park neighborhood just steps away from shopping, dining, entertainment, breweries, coffee shops, and more!

* Less than 5 minutes from Balboa Park and San Diego Zoo!

• Blocks away from the weekly Farmer's Market

* 10 minutes to Fashion Valley mall and Westfield Mission Valley Shopping Center!

* Within 10-15 minutes to popular attractions including: SeaWorld, Gaslamp, Petco Park, and more!

* Only 10 minutes to the beaches!

* Easily accessible to highways I-805, I-8, I-15, I-163



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,695, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,695, Available 10/16/18



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

