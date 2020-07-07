All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3524 Wilshire Terrace

3524 Wilshire Ter · No Longer Available
Location

3524 Wilshire Ter, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
EXCLUSIVE OPPORTUNITY to live in this ALL INCLUSIVE Modern 2 bedroom Apartment in North Park. This home features an Attached 2 Car Garage, a Charming private common area with a Spa, BBQ, Patio furniture & so much more!

JUST LISTED AND THIS WILL GO QUICK!! Check out the photos, additional features below and contact me today to schedule an appointment to view!
_________________________________________
HOW TO VIEW:

***DAILY SELF-SHOWINGS AVAILABLE! We know you're busy...so we've made it possible for you to see this home when it's convenient for you daily between 8am-7:30pm!! But don't wait too long because it was just listed and won't be available long! Register online for a self-showing by following the instructions below:

***Copy this link to your browser to SCHEDULE A SELF-SHOWING TODAY AT YOUR CONVENIENCE: https://secure.rently.com/properties/703762
_________________________________________
CALL OR TEXT Victoria 619-535-8112 for more info or questions (Text preferred QUICKER RESPONSE)
__________________________________________
PROPERTY ADDRESS:
3524 Wilshire Terrace
San Diego, CA 92104

AVAILABLE: NOW!
____________________________
EXCLUSIVE OPPORTUNITY to live in this modern two bedroom one bath apartment home located in the North park neighborhood of San Diego, just steps away from shops, restaurants, bars and coffee shops! This phenomenal location is just around the corner from San Diego Zoo and Balboa Park! Enjoy this apartment homes’ contemporary interiors and high-end finishes while taking advantage of this eclectic, funky, and vibrant neighborhood! This is a very rare availability in an unbeatable location so contact me right away!

This is also a pet-friendly community! And when we say pet-friendly, we mean it! No additional monthly fees, no weight limit (*breed restrictions apply), and just a $500 pet deposit.

An Detached 2 Car Garage is also included!
__________________________
HOME DETAILS:
* 2 bedrooms | 1 bathroom
* 900 Sq. Ft.
* Rent: $2,695
* Deposit: $2,695 (only $500 to reserve that goes towards the regular deposit)
* Application Fee: $35 per adult
* Utilities: ALL INCLUSIVE! Water, Sewer, Trash, Gas/Electric Paid by Owner
* Parking: Detached 2 Car Garage Included!
* Pets: No weight limit- Breed restrictions apply (Pet deposit and a monthly pet fee applies)
* Available For Move In On 10/16/18!
* Floor Level: 2nd Floor (no neighbors above)
* Flexible Lease Terms
* Laundry: In Unit Washer/Dryer

HOME FEATURES:
* Open Layout
* Central A/C
* Modern Interior
* Stainless Steel Appliances
* Granite Countertops
* Luxury Woodstyle Flooring Throughout (No carpet!!!)
* Spacious closet in bedroom
* Apartment is on the 2nd level with no neighbors above
* Dual Paned Windows
* New Light fixtures
* Lots of natural light
* Built-in shelving in the living room
* Ceiling Fans/Light Combination in Dining/Kitchen area

KITCHEN:
* Modern kitchen with black cabinets, granite countertops and tile flooring
* Stainless Steel Appliances including: Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave
* Garbage Disposal
* Ample storage space and cabinet space

THE COMMUNITY:
* Quaint Community with only 3 apartment homes total. This particular rental unit is located on the 2nd floor
* Extremely well maintained with a very charming private common area which includes a spa, BBQ, outdoor dining and lounge chairs
* Walking distance to restaurants, shopping, entertainment, and much more!

THE NEIGHBORHOOD:
* North Park neighborhood just steps away from shopping, dining, entertainment, breweries, coffee shops, and more!
* Less than 5 minutes from Balboa Park and San Diego Zoo!
• Blocks away from the weekly Farmer's Market
* 10 minutes to Fashion Valley mall and Westfield Mission Valley Shopping Center!
* Within 10-15 minutes to popular attractions including: SeaWorld, Gaslamp, Petco Park, and more!
* Only 10 minutes to the beaches!
* Easily accessible to highways I-805, I-8, I-15, I-163

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,695, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,695, Available 10/16/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3524 Wilshire Terrace have any available units?
3524 Wilshire Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3524 Wilshire Terrace have?
Some of 3524 Wilshire Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3524 Wilshire Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
3524 Wilshire Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3524 Wilshire Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 3524 Wilshire Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 3524 Wilshire Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 3524 Wilshire Terrace offers parking.
Does 3524 Wilshire Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3524 Wilshire Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3524 Wilshire Terrace have a pool?
No, 3524 Wilshire Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 3524 Wilshire Terrace have accessible units?
No, 3524 Wilshire Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 3524 Wilshire Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3524 Wilshire Terrace has units with dishwashers.

