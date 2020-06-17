Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

3480 Caminito Daniella Available 08/01/20 Gated Del Mar Home - Premier gated community at Del Mar Estates, a neighborhood of custom built homes, located within top-ranked school districts. This beautiful, southeast-facing Del Mar home features an extensive patio, fruit trees and veggie garden, pool with removable fence, and partial views.



5 Bedrooms with library study / sixth bedroom option with adjacent full bath, total 4.5 baths

Travertine stone flooring in the expansive entry and kitchen. Laminate flooring through-out the rest of the home.

Master suite with walk-through closet, sitting area, and his-and-her vanities.

Jack and Jill bedrooms upstairs.

Downstairs library or optional bedroom.

4 car garage

Solar panels and colorful waterwise/succulent landscaping!



Owner pays for pool maintenance and landscaper.

Tenant to pay SDG&E, water, sewer and trash.



Please call to schedule a showing, (760) 602-0221

Arrow Real Estate



(RLNE5205215)