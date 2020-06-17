Amenities
3480 Caminito Daniella Available 08/01/20 Gated Del Mar Home - Premier gated community at Del Mar Estates, a neighborhood of custom built homes, located within top-ranked school districts. This beautiful, southeast-facing Del Mar home features an extensive patio, fruit trees and veggie garden, pool with removable fence, and partial views.
5 Bedrooms with library study / sixth bedroom option with adjacent full bath, total 4.5 baths
Travertine stone flooring in the expansive entry and kitchen. Laminate flooring through-out the rest of the home.
Master suite with walk-through closet, sitting area, and his-and-her vanities.
Jack and Jill bedrooms upstairs.
Downstairs library or optional bedroom.
4 car garage
Solar panels and colorful waterwise/succulent landscaping!
Owner pays for pool maintenance and landscaper.
Tenant to pay SDG&E, water, sewer and trash.
