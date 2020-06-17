All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

3480 Caminito Daniella

3480 Caminito Daniella · (760) 602-0221
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3480 Caminito Daniella, San Diego, CA 92014
North City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 3480 Caminito Daniella · Avail. Aug 1

$7,600

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 4733 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3480 Caminito Daniella Available 08/01/20 Gated Del Mar Home - Premier gated community at Del Mar Estates, a neighborhood of custom built homes, located within top-ranked school districts. This beautiful, southeast-facing Del Mar home features an extensive patio, fruit trees and veggie garden, pool with removable fence, and partial views.

5 Bedrooms with library study / sixth bedroom option with adjacent full bath, total 4.5 baths
Travertine stone flooring in the expansive entry and kitchen. Laminate flooring through-out the rest of the home.
Master suite with walk-through closet, sitting area, and his-and-her vanities.
Jack and Jill bedrooms upstairs.
Downstairs library or optional bedroom.
4 car garage
Solar panels and colorful waterwise/succulent landscaping!

Owner pays for pool maintenance and landscaper.
Tenant to pay SDG&E, water, sewer and trash.

Please call to schedule a showing, (760) 602-0221
Arrow Real Estate

(RLNE5205215)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3480 Caminito Daniella have any available units?
3480 Caminito Daniella has a unit available for $7,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3480 Caminito Daniella currently offering any rent specials?
3480 Caminito Daniella isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3480 Caminito Daniella pet-friendly?
No, 3480 Caminito Daniella is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3480 Caminito Daniella offer parking?
Yes, 3480 Caminito Daniella does offer parking.
Does 3480 Caminito Daniella have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3480 Caminito Daniella does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3480 Caminito Daniella have a pool?
Yes, 3480 Caminito Daniella has a pool.
Does 3480 Caminito Daniella have accessible units?
No, 3480 Caminito Daniella does not have accessible units.
Does 3480 Caminito Daniella have units with dishwashers?
No, 3480 Caminito Daniella does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3480 Caminito Daniella have units with air conditioning?
No, 3480 Caminito Daniella does not have units with air conditioning.
