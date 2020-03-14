All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 27 2020 at 9:45 PM

3454 Castle Glen Dr #120

3454 Castle Glen Drive · (619) 452-1282
Location

3454 Castle Glen Drive, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3454 Castle Glen Dr #120 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 784 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Updated 2 Bedroom in Heart of Serra Mesa! Water/Trash Included! - Centrally Located 2 Bedroom/1 Bath in Serra Mesa!! Minutes to Everything: shopping, restaurants, schools, fasion valley, mission valley, and 8, 15, 163 freeways. Remodeled Condo: Updated kitchen and bathroom. Extra Sink/vanity in master bedroom. Recessed lighting and upgraded appliances. First Floor Unit. Water/Trash Included!

KITCHEN FEATURES: Recessed lighting, Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Oven, and Dishwasher. Newer Cabinets and Counter tops.

UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Single story, Wall heat. 1 Off Street Assigned Space. Community Pool, BBQ's and laundry rooms. Completely fenced in front porch. No Pets. No Smoking.

One Year Lease

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount
Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Good Rental References

GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $40 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.

Visit www.realtybyjd.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5697450)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3454 Castle Glen Dr #120 have any available units?
3454 Castle Glen Dr #120 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3454 Castle Glen Dr #120 have?
Some of 3454 Castle Glen Dr #120's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3454 Castle Glen Dr #120 currently offering any rent specials?
3454 Castle Glen Dr #120 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3454 Castle Glen Dr #120 pet-friendly?
No, 3454 Castle Glen Dr #120 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3454 Castle Glen Dr #120 offer parking?
No, 3454 Castle Glen Dr #120 does not offer parking.
Does 3454 Castle Glen Dr #120 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3454 Castle Glen Dr #120 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3454 Castle Glen Dr #120 have a pool?
Yes, 3454 Castle Glen Dr #120 has a pool.
Does 3454 Castle Glen Dr #120 have accessible units?
No, 3454 Castle Glen Dr #120 does not have accessible units.
Does 3454 Castle Glen Dr #120 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3454 Castle Glen Dr #120 has units with dishwashers.
