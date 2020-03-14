3454 Castle Glen Dr #120

Amenities

Updated 2 Bedroom in Heart of Serra Mesa! Water/Trash Included! - Centrally Located 2 Bedroom/1 Bath in Serra Mesa!! Minutes to Everything: shopping, restaurants, schools, fasion valley, mission valley, and 8, 15, 163 freeways. Remodeled Condo: Updated kitchen and bathroom. Extra Sink/vanity in master bedroom. Recessed lighting and upgraded appliances. First Floor Unit. Water/Trash Included!



KITCHEN FEATURES: Recessed lighting, Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Oven, and Dishwasher. Newer Cabinets and Counter tops.



UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Single story, Wall heat. 1 Off Street Assigned Space. Community Pool, BBQ's and laundry rooms. Completely fenced in front porch. No Pets. No Smoking.



One Year Lease



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount

Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Good Rental References



No Pets Allowed



