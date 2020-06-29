3445 Ocean View Blvd

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly parking stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Description



Huge Home for Rent!! Come see this very unique home! This 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 2500sqft home with TWO family rooms and a bedroom on ground floor! SOLAR on the home to keep the electric bill low. Downstairs family room has tile and upstairs has laminate. All bedrooms have new carpet and the whole interior was just painted. All appliances are stainless and the kitchen has granite counters. There is room for parking 4 cars! Pets considered with approval.

$ 3,295 Per Month



Property Size: 3385



Bedrooms: 5



Bathrooms: 3



Deposit: $3200