Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

3445 Ocean View Blvd

3445 Ocean View Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3445 Ocean View Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92113
Mountain View

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Description

Huge Home for Rent!! Come see this very unique home! This 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 2500sqft home with TWO family rooms and a bedroom on ground floor! SOLAR on the home to keep the electric bill low. Downstairs family room has tile and upstairs has laminate. All bedrooms have new carpet and the whole interior was just painted. All appliances are stainless and the kitchen has granite counters. There is room for parking 4 cars! Pets considered with approval.
$ 3,295 Per Month

Property Size: 3385

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3

Deposit: $3200

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3445 Ocean View Blvd have any available units?
3445 Ocean View Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3445 Ocean View Blvd have?
Some of 3445 Ocean View Blvd's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3445 Ocean View Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3445 Ocean View Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3445 Ocean View Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3445 Ocean View Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 3445 Ocean View Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 3445 Ocean View Blvd offers parking.
Does 3445 Ocean View Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3445 Ocean View Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3445 Ocean View Blvd have a pool?
No, 3445 Ocean View Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3445 Ocean View Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3445 Ocean View Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3445 Ocean View Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3445 Ocean View Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

