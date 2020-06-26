All apartments in San Diego
3428 Granada Avenue

3428 Granada Avenue
Location

3428 Granada Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Studio completely remodeled in 2017 with hardwood floors, completely new bathroom and kitchen with stainless appliances and granite countertops. Ideally located between Balboa park and 30th Street. Walk to the Smoking Goat, Dunedin, Influx Cafe, Modern Times, and Underbelly, or take a stroll through the park. Unit is by itself in a single family home neighborhood, upstairs in a detached building with its own address. It includes a full kitchen with microwave, air conditioning, and in-unit washer-dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3428 Granada Avenue have any available units?
3428 Granada Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3428 Granada Avenue have?
Some of 3428 Granada Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3428 Granada Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3428 Granada Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3428 Granada Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3428 Granada Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3428 Granada Avenue offer parking?
No, 3428 Granada Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3428 Granada Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3428 Granada Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3428 Granada Avenue have a pool?
No, 3428 Granada Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3428 Granada Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3428 Granada Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3428 Granada Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3428 Granada Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
