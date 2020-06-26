3428 Granada Avenue

Amenities

Studio completely remodeled in 2017 with hardwood floors, completely new bathroom and kitchen with stainless appliances and granite countertops. Ideally located between Balboa park and 30th Street. Walk to the Smoking Goat, Dunedin, Influx Cafe, Modern Times, and Underbelly, or take a stroll through the park. Unit is by itself in a single family home neighborhood, upstairs in a detached building with its own address. It includes a full kitchen with microwave, air conditioning, and in-unit washer-dryer.