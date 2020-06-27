3408 VILLA TERRACE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors all utils included recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

3BD/ 2BA near Morley Field!! - 3BD/2BA single family home near Morley Field. 1,787 sq.ft.

Newly renovated kitchen and bathrooms w/ granite countertops and tile floors.

Hardwood floors in living and dining room.

Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances.

Wood burning fireplace.

Ceiling fans in all bedrooms.

Large deck.

***ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!!!!!***

This home has a lot of storage and closet space and is located in a great neighborhood! MUST SEE!!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4256739)