3408 VILLA TERRACE

Amenities
3BD/ 2BA near Morley Field!! - 3BD/2BA single family home near Morley Field. 1,787 sq.ft.
Newly renovated kitchen and bathrooms w/ granite countertops and tile floors.
Hardwood floors in living and dining room.
Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances.
Wood burning fireplace.
Ceiling fans in all bedrooms.
Large deck.
***ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!!!!!***
This home has a lot of storage and closet space and is located in a great neighborhood! MUST SEE!!!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4256739)