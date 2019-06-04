All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

3375 Ullman Street

3375 Ullman Street · (858) 792-5797
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3375 Ullman Street, San Diego, CA 92106
Roseville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3375 Ullman Street · Avail. now

$5,895

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2630 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Point Loma Modern Style Home with Panoramic Views of San Diego Bay - Breathtaking San Diego Bay panoramic views from this beautifully designed single-family home in the Point Loma neighborhood of San Diego. This highly upgraded home features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms with 2,630 SqFt and great outdoor entertainment space. Natural light fills the entryway with stairs leading you to the main living area on the second floor. Windows line the living room and kitchen with scenic views of the San Diego Bay and beyond! Step on to the private deck to soak in the views and enjoy one of two outdoor living spaces. The spacious living room floor plan is perfect for entertaining family and friends with a gourmet kitchen equipped with a prep island, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and a walk-in pantry.

The second floor master bedroom suite features beautiful bay views and a spacious walk-in closet with custom built-in storage, built-in safe and ample wardrobe hanging space. The luxurious ensuite bathroom features a glass enclosed shower, dual vanity and a water closet. A powder room is also located on the second floor. Three guest bedrooms and two full bathrooms are located on the first floor. The bedrooms include new luxury vinyl plank flooring. One guest bedroom includes direct access to the first floor deck. The private backyard is surrounded by lush and mature landscaping with a large grass area. Other features of the home include an installed security system, laundry room equipped with a washer and dryer and an attached two car garage. Gardening service included in the rental rate. No smoking. Cats Ok, no dogs allowed. Co-signers will not be accepted for this rental property.

The property is in close distance to community parks, the beach, restaurants and shops. It is in close proximity to some of San Diego’s most popular attractions and areas including Liberty Station, Sunset Cliffs, Presidio Park, Old Town, Balboa Park, Little Italy, Petco Park and the San Diego Convention Center. The home is also in close distance to major transportation services including San Diego International Airport and downtown San Diego Amtrak Train Station. Commuting is easy with convenient access to Interstate 5 & 8 and Highway 163.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click “Apply Online” to complete an application.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
858-792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5840640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3375 Ullman Street have any available units?
3375 Ullman Street has a unit available for $5,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3375 Ullman Street have?
Some of 3375 Ullman Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3375 Ullman Street currently offering any rent specials?
3375 Ullman Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3375 Ullman Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3375 Ullman Street is pet friendly.
Does 3375 Ullman Street offer parking?
Yes, 3375 Ullman Street does offer parking.
Does 3375 Ullman Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3375 Ullman Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3375 Ullman Street have a pool?
No, 3375 Ullman Street does not have a pool.
Does 3375 Ullman Street have accessible units?
No, 3375 Ullman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3375 Ullman Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3375 Ullman Street does not have units with dishwashers.
