3375 Ullman Street

Point Loma Modern Style Home with Panoramic Views of San Diego Bay - Breathtaking San Diego Bay panoramic views from this beautifully designed single-family home in the Point Loma neighborhood of San Diego. This highly upgraded home features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms with 2,630 SqFt and great outdoor entertainment space. Natural light fills the entryway with stairs leading you to the main living area on the second floor. Windows line the living room and kitchen with scenic views of the San Diego Bay and beyond! Step on to the private deck to soak in the views and enjoy one of two outdoor living spaces. The spacious living room floor plan is perfect for entertaining family and friends with a gourmet kitchen equipped with a prep island, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and a walk-in pantry.



The second floor master bedroom suite features beautiful bay views and a spacious walk-in closet with custom built-in storage, built-in safe and ample wardrobe hanging space. The luxurious ensuite bathroom features a glass enclosed shower, dual vanity and a water closet. A powder room is also located on the second floor. Three guest bedrooms and two full bathrooms are located on the first floor. The bedrooms include new luxury vinyl plank flooring. One guest bedroom includes direct access to the first floor deck. The private backyard is surrounded by lush and mature landscaping with a large grass area. Other features of the home include an installed security system, laundry room equipped with a washer and dryer and an attached two car garage. Gardening service included in the rental rate. No smoking. Cats Ok, no dogs allowed. Co-signers will not be accepted for this rental property.



The property is in close distance to community parks, the beach, restaurants and shops. It is in close proximity to some of San Diego’s most popular attractions and areas including Liberty Station, Sunset Cliffs, Presidio Park, Old Town, Balboa Park, Little Italy, Petco Park and the San Diego Convention Center. The home is also in close distance to major transportation services including San Diego International Airport and downtown San Diego Amtrak Train Station. Commuting is easy with convenient access to Interstate 5 & 8 and Highway 163.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



No Pets Allowed



