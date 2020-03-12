All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3330 Cherokee Avenue #11.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3330 Cherokee Avenue #11
Last updated June 25 2019 at 4:53 AM

3330 Cherokee Avenue #11

3330 Cherokee Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
City Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3330 Cherokee Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104
City Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Come live in this North Park Gem set inside a private gated community with access to a pool and hot tub. This townhouse end unit, has 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1 car garage with 1 assigned parking space. Just five blocks off University Ave, with easy freeway access. This end unit also includes new flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and comes with washer and dryer. That's not all this townhouse also has a fireplace to cozy up to any night you want.

Qualified applicants can look forward to moving into this pet-friendly townhouse set for rent at $2450/month. Simply start by filling out our rental application online at http://bit.ly/ApplicationToRent

For more information please text/call Cesar Castro at (619) 535-9507

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3330 Cherokee Avenue #11 have any available units?
3330 Cherokee Avenue #11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3330 Cherokee Avenue #11 have?
Some of 3330 Cherokee Avenue #11's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3330 Cherokee Avenue #11 currently offering any rent specials?
3330 Cherokee Avenue #11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3330 Cherokee Avenue #11 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3330 Cherokee Avenue #11 is pet friendly.
Does 3330 Cherokee Avenue #11 offer parking?
Yes, 3330 Cherokee Avenue #11 offers parking.
Does 3330 Cherokee Avenue #11 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3330 Cherokee Avenue #11 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3330 Cherokee Avenue #11 have a pool?
Yes, 3330 Cherokee Avenue #11 has a pool.
Does 3330 Cherokee Avenue #11 have accessible units?
Yes, 3330 Cherokee Avenue #11 has accessible units.
Does 3330 Cherokee Avenue #11 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3330 Cherokee Avenue #11 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University