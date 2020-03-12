3330 Cherokee Avenue #11

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Come live in this North Park Gem set inside a private gated community with access to a pool and hot tub. This townhouse end unit, has 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1 car garage with 1 assigned parking space. Just five blocks off University Ave, with easy freeway access. This end unit also includes new flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and comes with washer and dryer. That's not all this townhouse also has a fireplace to cozy up to any night you want.



Qualified applicants can look forward to moving into this pet-friendly townhouse set for rent at $2450/month. Simply start by filling out our rental application online at http://bit.ly/ApplicationToRent



For more information please text/call Cesar Castro at (619) 535-9507