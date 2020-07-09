3327 Cedar Street

Amenities

This clean and peaceful two bedroom one bath duplex on a corner lot will feel like home. Unit is over the one car garage where there are washer/ gas dryer hook ups. May provide washer/ dryer if needed.

Pleasant views of Cowles Mountain to the East.

Kitchen has stainless dishwasher, disposal, microwave, and new fridge.

Hardwood floors in the bedrooms and tile in the living room and kitchen. All rooms are equipped with ceiling fans. Out in the country but minutes from downtown. You are freeway close to 15, 94 and 805. Call Linda for more information or to preview safely.

Text or call 619-929-6875.

$2,225/month rent. $500 security deposit required.