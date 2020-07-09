All apartments in San Diego
Location

3327 Cedar Street, San Diego, CA 92102
South Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This clean and peaceful two bedroom one bath duplex on a corner lot will feel like home. Unit is over the one car garage where there are washer/ gas dryer hook ups. May provide washer/ dryer if needed.
Pleasant views of Cowles Mountain to the East.
Kitchen has stainless dishwasher, disposal, microwave, and new fridge.
Hardwood floors in the bedrooms and tile in the living room and kitchen. All rooms are equipped with ceiling fans. Out in the country but minutes from downtown. You are freeway close to 15, 94 and 805. Call Linda for more information or to preview safely.
Text or call 619-929-6875.
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in San Diego. Amenities included: central air, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, storage, laundry in building, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: May 20th 2020. $2,225/month rent. $500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Linda Raynes Mahony at 619-929-6875 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3327 Cedar Street have any available units?
3327 Cedar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3327 Cedar Street have?
Some of 3327 Cedar Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3327 Cedar Street currently offering any rent specials?
3327 Cedar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3327 Cedar Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3327 Cedar Street is pet friendly.
Does 3327 Cedar Street offer parking?
Yes, 3327 Cedar Street offers parking.
Does 3327 Cedar Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3327 Cedar Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3327 Cedar Street have a pool?
No, 3327 Cedar Street does not have a pool.
Does 3327 Cedar Street have accessible units?
No, 3327 Cedar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3327 Cedar Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3327 Cedar Street has units with dishwashers.

