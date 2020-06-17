All apartments in San Diego
3310 Martinez Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3310 Martinez Street

3310 Martinez Street · No Longer Available
Location

3310 Martinez Street, San Diego, CA 92106
La Playa

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
media room
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
garage
media room
AMAZING MARINA/DOWNTOWN VIEWS! MODERN, TRI-LEVEL HILLSIDE HOME W/ 4 BALCONIES, COURTYARD/PATIO & ROOFTOP DECK 2 MINS TO POINT LOMA VILLAGE! - PROPERTY FEATURES
3BR / 2.5BA
Approx. 2631 Sq Ft
Two 1-Car Garages + Large Driveway
Amazing Views for Entire Home
5 Balconies (Each Bedroom & Dining Area), Spacious Courtyard w/ Water Feature & Seating, & Large Rooftop Deck
Main/Entry Floor: Incredibly Open & Bright Living Space Layout w/ Living Area, Family Area, Dining Room, Kitchen & 1/2 Bath
Living Room w/ Fireplace & Massive 20 Ft Ceilings & Skylights
Family/Media Room w/ Built-Ins
Spacious, Galley Kitchen w/ Lots of Cabinet Space, All Appliances & Direct Access to Courtyard/Patio
Amazing Master Suite (Entire Top-Floor) w/ Library Area, Huge Bathroom, Walk-In Closet, 2 Balconies & Access to Rooftop Deck
Lower Floor w/ 2 Large Bedrooms (Private Balconies) w/ Mirrored Closets, Full Hallway Bath & Laundry Area
Plush Carpeting Throughout & Tile
Laundry Area w/ W/D
Must See to Appreciate!
Tenant Pays All Utilities

$4600/Mth
$4800 Deposit
Nonsmoking Only - Pay May Be Considered w/ Addl Deposit

AVAILABLE NOW
SHOWN BY APPT ONLY

(RLNE4441135)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3310 Martinez Street have any available units?
3310 Martinez Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3310 Martinez Street have?
Some of 3310 Martinez Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3310 Martinez Street currently offering any rent specials?
3310 Martinez Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3310 Martinez Street pet-friendly?
No, 3310 Martinez Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3310 Martinez Street offer parking?
Yes, 3310 Martinez Street does offer parking.
Does 3310 Martinez Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3310 Martinez Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3310 Martinez Street have a pool?
No, 3310 Martinez Street does not have a pool.
Does 3310 Martinez Street have accessible units?
No, 3310 Martinez Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3310 Martinez Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3310 Martinez Street does not have units with dishwashers.
