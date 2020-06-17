3310 Martinez Street

Amenities
AMAZING MARINA/DOWNTOWN VIEWS! MODERN, TRI-LEVEL HILLSIDE HOME W/ 4 BALCONIES, COURTYARD/PATIO & ROOFTOP DECK 2 MINS TO POINT LOMA VILLAGE! - PROPERTY FEATURES
3BR / 2.5BA
Approx. 2631 Sq Ft
Two 1-Car Garages + Large Driveway
Amazing Views for Entire Home
5 Balconies (Each Bedroom & Dining Area), Spacious Courtyard w/ Water Feature & Seating, & Large Rooftop Deck
Main/Entry Floor: Incredibly Open & Bright Living Space Layout w/ Living Area, Family Area, Dining Room, Kitchen & 1/2 Bath
Living Room w/ Fireplace & Massive 20 Ft Ceilings & Skylights
Family/Media Room w/ Built-Ins
Spacious, Galley Kitchen w/ Lots of Cabinet Space, All Appliances & Direct Access to Courtyard/Patio
Amazing Master Suite (Entire Top-Floor) w/ Library Area, Huge Bathroom, Walk-In Closet, 2 Balconies & Access to Rooftop Deck
Lower Floor w/ 2 Large Bedrooms (Private Balconies) w/ Mirrored Closets, Full Hallway Bath & Laundry Area
Plush Carpeting Throughout & Tile
Laundry Area w/ W/D
Must See to Appreciate!
Tenant Pays All Utilities
$4600/Mth
$4800 Deposit
Nonsmoking Only - Pay May Be Considered w/ Addl Deposit
AVAILABLE NOW
SHOWN BY APPT ONLY
