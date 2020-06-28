3282 Berger

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

An opportunity to live just minutes from ALL... beaches, Fashion Valley/Mission Valley, downtown hospitals, schools, colleges & restaurants, etc. Enjoy a spacious home with the convenience of in-unit laundry and assigned parking. If you like quiet, you'll love this 2-story townhouse complete with 1-full bath & 1-half bath. If you like space, you'll love the big bedrooms both with LOTS of closet space plus you'll appreciate the updated kitchen with ample counter & cabinets. Move-in IMMEDIATELY