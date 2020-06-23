All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3274 Towser St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3274 Towser St.
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

3274 Towser St.

3274 Towser Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Serra Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3274 Towser Street, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3274 Towser St. Available 06/15/20 3 Bed, 2 Bath House with Garage and Large Private Yard - 3 bedroom, 2 bath nice and cozy home on a peaceful street in a family-friendly neighborhood. Quiet but convenient to shopping, freeways, and great Serra Mesa schools. Big private back yard with no neighbors behind. Fireplace in the family room. Hardwood floors throughout. Fully-screened sunroom for indoor "play", lounging, or rainy days. Two-car garage with built-ins. Washer and dryer in home. Note: bedrooms and kitchen have been repainted white.

Tenant pays water/sewer, gas, electric. Gardener included. One year lease. Pet considered with additional deposit Available June 15th!

To view this home, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800. We offer virtual tours!

(RLNE4646301)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3274 Towser St. have any available units?
3274 Towser St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3274 Towser St. have?
Some of 3274 Towser St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3274 Towser St. currently offering any rent specials?
3274 Towser St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3274 Towser St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3274 Towser St. is pet friendly.
Does 3274 Towser St. offer parking?
Yes, 3274 Towser St. does offer parking.
Does 3274 Towser St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3274 Towser St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3274 Towser St. have a pool?
No, 3274 Towser St. does not have a pool.
Does 3274 Towser St. have accessible units?
No, 3274 Towser St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3274 Towser St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3274 Towser St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St
San Diego, CA 92115
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University