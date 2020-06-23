Amenities
3274 Towser St. Available 06/15/20 3 Bed, 2 Bath House with Garage and Large Private Yard - 3 bedroom, 2 bath nice and cozy home on a peaceful street in a family-friendly neighborhood. Quiet but convenient to shopping, freeways, and great Serra Mesa schools. Big private back yard with no neighbors behind. Fireplace in the family room. Hardwood floors throughout. Fully-screened sunroom for indoor "play", lounging, or rainy days. Two-car garage with built-ins. Washer and dryer in home. Note: bedrooms and kitchen have been repainted white.
Tenant pays water/sewer, gas, electric. Gardener included. One year lease. Pet considered with additional deposit Available June 15th!
To view this home, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800. We offer virtual tours!
(RLNE4646301)