Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

3240 Mercer Lane

3240 Mercer Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3240 Mercer Lane, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
University City Spacius & Clean 4 bedroom 2 bath home - Desirable University City spacious & clean 4 bedroom 2 bath 1 story home. This home has new paint throughout, all appliances, new refrigerator, new oven, new dishwasher, washer & dryer in the garage, carpet, tile in bathrooms & kitchen, cozy fireplace, master bedroom with walk in closet (brand new furnished from California Closets) 2 car garage, lots of storage inside & out, beautiful backyard with fireplace, BBQ and bar, includes all patio furniture. Central AC throughout. Gardener included.
This home is ready for move in!
Close to all shopping, schools, freeway access, minutes from local beaches and La Jolla.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5183773)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3240 Mercer Lane have any available units?
3240 Mercer Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3240 Mercer Lane have?
Some of 3240 Mercer Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3240 Mercer Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3240 Mercer Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3240 Mercer Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3240 Mercer Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3240 Mercer Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3240 Mercer Lane offers parking.
Does 3240 Mercer Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3240 Mercer Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3240 Mercer Lane have a pool?
No, 3240 Mercer Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3240 Mercer Lane have accessible units?
No, 3240 Mercer Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3240 Mercer Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3240 Mercer Lane has units with dishwashers.

