3220 Wheat Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage air conditioning fireplace range

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious home located in beautiful Bay Park. Large backyard, Prime location = New home love! - For Virtual Tour Please Visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_IDIjIkh1FI



This spacious home is located in Bay Park just 10 mins from the water. With tons of living space and a great backyard featuring fruit trees, grass, and covered patio this is sure to be a great place to call home!



Features include:



- Laminate and tile flooring

- Spacious bedrooms and bathroom

- Large living area

- Separate dining space

- Eat in kitchen

- Appliances, including stove, fridge

- Fireplace

- Two car garage and large driveway

- Washer/Dryer hook - ups

- AC



Close to Beaches, Bay, Shopping, and Dining



12-Month Lease



Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!

To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com



CA BRE Lic. #00935682



(RLNE5639279)