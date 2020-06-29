All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:10 PM

3220 Wheat Street

3220 Wheat Street · No Longer Available
Location

3220 Wheat Street, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious home located in beautiful Bay Park. Large backyard, Prime location = New home love! - For Virtual Tour Please Visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_IDIjIkh1FI

This spacious home is located in Bay Park just 10 mins from the water. With tons of living space and a great backyard featuring fruit trees, grass, and covered patio this is sure to be a great place to call home!

Features include:

- Laminate and tile flooring
- Spacious bedrooms and bathroom
- Large living area
- Separate dining space
- Eat in kitchen
- Appliances, including stove, fridge
- Fireplace
- Two car garage and large driveway
- Washer/Dryer hook - ups
- AC

Close to Beaches, Bay, Shopping, and Dining

12-Month Lease

Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com

CA BRE Lic. #00935682

(RLNE5639279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3220 Wheat Street have any available units?
3220 Wheat Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3220 Wheat Street have?
Some of 3220 Wheat Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3220 Wheat Street currently offering any rent specials?
3220 Wheat Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3220 Wheat Street pet-friendly?
No, 3220 Wheat Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3220 Wheat Street offer parking?
Yes, 3220 Wheat Street offers parking.
Does 3220 Wheat Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3220 Wheat Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3220 Wheat Street have a pool?
No, 3220 Wheat Street does not have a pool.
Does 3220 Wheat Street have accessible units?
No, 3220 Wheat Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3220 Wheat Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3220 Wheat Street does not have units with dishwashers.

