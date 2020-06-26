3212 N Mountain View Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage courtyard oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely simple single level rental--3 BR, 2 BA home in a great Normal Heights neighborhood north of Adams available after 9-1-2019 at $2900 per month. Entry courtyard and private backyard. Beautiful landscaping in front yard. Back yard has a grassy area for your pet and your green thumb. Finished 2 car garage with laundry hookups. Convenient to shopping, stores, and restaurants. True single-level living in a well-maintained home. Call Owner, Lucy Abernathy, retired Realtor, at 619-294-7222 DO NOT TEXT