San Diego, CA
3212 N Mountain View Dr
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:14 AM

3212 N Mountain View Dr

3212 North Mountain View Drive · No Longer Available
San Diego
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

3212 North Mountain View Drive, San Diego, CA 92116
Adams North

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
courtyard
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely simple single level rental--3 BR, 2 BA home in a great Normal Heights neighborhood north of Adams available after 9-1-2019 at $2900 per month. Entry courtyard and private backyard. Beautiful landscaping in front yard. Back yard has a grassy area for your pet and your green thumb. Finished 2 car garage with laundry hookups. Convenient to shopping, stores, and restaurants. True single-level living in a well-maintained home. Call Owner, Lucy Abernathy, retired Realtor, at 619-294-7222 DO NOT TEXT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3212 N Mountain View Dr have any available units?
3212 N Mountain View Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3212 N Mountain View Dr have?
Some of 3212 N Mountain View Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3212 N Mountain View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3212 N Mountain View Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3212 N Mountain View Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3212 N Mountain View Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3212 N Mountain View Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3212 N Mountain View Dr offers parking.
Does 3212 N Mountain View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3212 N Mountain View Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3212 N Mountain View Dr have a pool?
No, 3212 N Mountain View Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3212 N Mountain View Dr have accessible units?
No, 3212 N Mountain View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3212 N Mountain View Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3212 N Mountain View Dr has units with dishwashers.
