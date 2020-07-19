3211 Keats Street

Amenities

FURNISHED - AVAILABLE NOW -6 MO. LEASE - 4Brm Fleet Ridge Point Loma!!! - This stunning, remodeled FULLY FURNISHED 4 Bedroom / 3 Bath Home in Fleet Ridge Point Loma has beautiful wood floors and an expansive dining/living area. Two bedrooms on the main floor w/ bunk beds and two master suites up stairs with California king beds! Fully stocked kitchen with dinnerware, cutlery, pots, pans, and coffee maker. Open-concept living, dining and kitchen area on ground floor. This home has so much natural light!!! Outdoor patio with furniture and BBQ on ground floor. 2nd floor balcony boasts amazing city views!! Blue Ray player, TV, stereo and 3 flat screen televisions throughout the home! Includes off-street parking in 2-car garage and drive way! Very near the bay. Just minutes from Ocean Beach and San Diego's Downtown!



6 month lease term

Tenant to pay all utilities

Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher

Parking: 2-Car Garage and Driveway

Pet considered: 1 dog (non-aggressive breed) considered with $500 pet deposit



Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!

To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com

CA BRE Lic. #00935682



