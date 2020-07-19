All apartments in San Diego
3211 Keats Street
3211 Keats Street

3211 Keats Street · No Longer Available
Location

3211 Keats Street, San Diego, CA 92106
Roseville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
FURNISHED - AVAILABLE NOW -6 MO. LEASE - 4Brm Fleet Ridge Point Loma!!! - This stunning, remodeled FULLY FURNISHED 4 Bedroom / 3 Bath Home in Fleet Ridge Point Loma has beautiful wood floors and an expansive dining/living area. Two bedrooms on the main floor w/ bunk beds and two master suites up stairs with California king beds! Fully stocked kitchen with dinnerware, cutlery, pots, pans, and coffee maker. Open-concept living, dining and kitchen area on ground floor. This home has so much natural light!!! Outdoor patio with furniture and BBQ on ground floor. 2nd floor balcony boasts amazing city views!! Blue Ray player, TV, stereo and 3 flat screen televisions throughout the home! Includes off-street parking in 2-car garage and drive way! Very near the bay. Just minutes from Ocean Beach and San Diego's Downtown!

6 month lease term
Tenant to pay all utilities
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher
Parking: 2-Car Garage and Driveway
Pet considered: 1 dog (non-aggressive breed) considered with $500 pet deposit

Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com
CA BRE Lic. #00935682

(RLNE4268052)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3211 Keats Street have any available units?
3211 Keats Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3211 Keats Street have?
Some of 3211 Keats Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3211 Keats Street currently offering any rent specials?
3211 Keats Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3211 Keats Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3211 Keats Street is pet friendly.
Does 3211 Keats Street offer parking?
Yes, 3211 Keats Street offers parking.
Does 3211 Keats Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3211 Keats Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3211 Keats Street have a pool?
No, 3211 Keats Street does not have a pool.
Does 3211 Keats Street have accessible units?
No, 3211 Keats Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3211 Keats Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3211 Keats Street has units with dishwashers.
