3211 Keats Street

FURNISHED - AVAILABLE NOW -6 MO. LEASE - 4Brm Fleet Ridge Point Loma!!! - This stunning, remodeled FULLY FURNISHED 4 Bedroom / 3 Bath Home in Fleet Ridge Point Loma has beautiful wood floors and an expansive dining/living area. Two bedrooms on the main floor w/ bunk beds and two master suites up stairs with California king beds! Fully stocked kitchen with dinnerware, cutlery, pots, pans, and coffee maker. Open-concept living, dining and kitchen area on ground floor. This home has so much natural light!!! Outdoor patio with furniture and BBQ on ground floor. 2nd floor balcony boasts amazing city views!! Blue Ray player, TV, stereo and 3 flat screen televisions throughout the home! Includes off-street parking in 2-car garage and drive way! Very near the bay. Just minutes from Ocean Beach and San Diego's Downtown!
6 month lease term
Tenant to pay all utilities
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher
Parking: 2-Car Garage and Driveway
Pet considered: 1 dog (non-aggressive breed) considered with $500 pet deposit
Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com
CA BRE Lic. #00935682
(RLNE4268052)