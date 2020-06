Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

ICON 303 is a pristine 1 bedroom/1 bath with beautiful hard wood floors, and seamless roller shades for privacy. Enjoy your morning coffee from the Keurig on the nice patio. 303 is being offered fully furnished with all the necessities of home, and is ready for you to move in! ICON occupies the entire city block between 10th & 11th and J & K St. With a location right in the heart of East Village, next to Petco Park, you'll enjoy all the hot spots in this vibrant community.