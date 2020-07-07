All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3172 Idlewild Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3172 Idlewild Way
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:37 AM

3172 Idlewild Way

3172 Idlewild Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3172 Idlewild Way, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous 3B/1BA Upgraded House w/ Large Yard, W/D & A/C! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Gorgeous 3B/1BA house available for lease in Clairemont featuring approximately 900 SF over one level. This nicely upgraded property boasts:
-Beautiful front and back yards maintained by landlord-provided gardener. Huge back yard w/ plush grass & big patio w/ BBQ & gas powered fireplace perfect for entertaining
-1 car attached garage w/ provided washer/dryer!
-Spacious living room upon entering
-Dining area off nicely upgraded kitchen featuring all stainless steel appliances & granite countertops
-Three bright bedrooms w/ mirrored closet doors
-Full bathroom
-Central A/C & heat
-Ideal location in north Clairemont down the street from Costco, shopping centers, schools and easy access to highways 5 & 52!

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A co-signer will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co-sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2525
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- AIR CONDITIONING: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CpQs4_qcprU
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Clairemont
- PARKING: Garage and driveway
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1956

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5580356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3172 Idlewild Way have any available units?
3172 Idlewild Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3172 Idlewild Way have?
Some of 3172 Idlewild Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3172 Idlewild Way currently offering any rent specials?
3172 Idlewild Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3172 Idlewild Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3172 Idlewild Way is pet friendly.
Does 3172 Idlewild Way offer parking?
Yes, 3172 Idlewild Way offers parking.
Does 3172 Idlewild Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3172 Idlewild Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3172 Idlewild Way have a pool?
No, 3172 Idlewild Way does not have a pool.
Does 3172 Idlewild Way have accessible units?
No, 3172 Idlewild Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3172 Idlewild Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3172 Idlewild Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University