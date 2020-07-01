3139 Trinity Bay Pl

Amenities

Beautiful 2B/2.5BA in Gated Community w/ Attached Garage, Washer/Dryer, & Balcony - AVAILABLE NOW!



Beautiful unfurnished 2B/2.5BA townhouse available for lease in the gated Bay @ Point Loma community located in Point Loma. This upgraded townhouse features 1,455 SF of living space and boasts:



- Attached 2 car garage (tandem)

- Washer/Dryer in unit!

- Central A/C

- Front entry opens to small foyer with access to garage. Step up to access main living level

- Living room features: beautiful bamboo flooring, large windows that bring in great natural light, cozy fireplace, and built-in entertainment center

- Open floor plan gives easy access between living room, kitchen, and dining room

- Built-in desk off dining area

- Large dining area features: custom light fixture, and access to private balcony

- Well designed kitchen features: granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and upgraded cabinets

- Half bath on main level for convenience

- Spacious master bedroom features: carpet floors, large walk-in closet, and attached bathroom

- Master bath features: large vanity, and stall shower

- Light and bright second bedroom

- Second full bathroom features shower/tub combo

- Community features swimming pool, & hot tub!



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2DDDRHBKJRA&feature=youtu.be



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2575

- WASHER/DRYER: included

- AIR CONDITIONING: included

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Owner will consider 1 small pet under 25lbs



-PET RENT: We do charge a pet rent of $40 per pet.



Pets- Please check the advertisement to confirm if pets will be considered. If the property accepts dogs, you will be required to have your dog screened through PetScreening.com. There is a separate $20.00 non-refundable screening fee for dogs. Cats do not need to be screened through PetScreening.com. Fish in tanks of 5 gallons or less are not considered pets and will be accepted.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://goodlife.petscreening.com



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Bay at Point Loma

- PARKING: Attached 2 car garage (tandem)

- PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: trash

- YARD: Balcony

- YEAR BUILT: 2006



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL PROVISIONS: Personal property depicted in photos are not included within property

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



