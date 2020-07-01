All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3139 Trinity Bay Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3139 Trinity Bay Pl
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

3139 Trinity Bay Pl

3139 Trinity Bay Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3139 Trinity Bay Place, San Diego, CA 92110
Midway District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 2B/2.5BA in Gated Community w/ Attached Garage, Washer/Dryer, & Balcony - AVAILABLE NOW!

Beautiful unfurnished 2B/2.5BA townhouse available for lease in the gated Bay @ Point Loma community located in Point Loma. This upgraded townhouse features 1,455 SF of living space and boasts:

- Attached 2 car garage (tandem)
- Washer/Dryer in unit!
- Central A/C
- Front entry opens to small foyer with access to garage. Step up to access main living level
- Living room features: beautiful bamboo flooring, large windows that bring in great natural light, cozy fireplace, and built-in entertainment center
- Open floor plan gives easy access between living room, kitchen, and dining room
- Built-in desk off dining area
- Large dining area features: custom light fixture, and access to private balcony
- Well designed kitchen features: granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and upgraded cabinets
- Half bath on main level for convenience
- Spacious master bedroom features: carpet floors, large walk-in closet, and attached bathroom
- Master bath features: large vanity, and stall shower
- Light and bright second bedroom
- Second full bathroom features shower/tub combo
- Community features swimming pool, & hot tub!

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2DDDRHBKJRA&feature=youtu.be

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2575
- WASHER/DRYER: included
- AIR CONDITIONING: included
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Owner will consider 1 small pet under 25lbs

-PET RENT: We do charge a pet rent of $40 per pet.

Pets- Please check the advertisement to confirm if pets will be considered. If the property accepts dogs, you will be required to have your dog screened through PetScreening.com. There is a separate $20.00 non-refundable screening fee for dogs. Cats do not need to be screened through PetScreening.com. Fish in tanks of 5 gallons or less are not considered pets and will be accepted.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://goodlife.petscreening.com

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://goodlife.petscreening.com

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Bay at Point Loma
- PARKING: Attached 2 car garage (tandem)
- PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: trash
- YARD: Balcony
- YEAR BUILT: 2006

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL PROVISIONS: Personal property depicted in photos are not included within property
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE5669252)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3139 Trinity Bay Pl have any available units?
3139 Trinity Bay Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3139 Trinity Bay Pl have?
Some of 3139 Trinity Bay Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3139 Trinity Bay Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3139 Trinity Bay Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3139 Trinity Bay Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 3139 Trinity Bay Pl is pet friendly.
Does 3139 Trinity Bay Pl offer parking?
Yes, 3139 Trinity Bay Pl offers parking.
Does 3139 Trinity Bay Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3139 Trinity Bay Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3139 Trinity Bay Pl have a pool?
Yes, 3139 Trinity Bay Pl has a pool.
Does 3139 Trinity Bay Pl have accessible units?
No, 3139 Trinity Bay Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3139 Trinity Bay Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 3139 Trinity Bay Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr
San Diego, CA 92119
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University