Amenities
4BR 2.5BA Bay Ho House - Freshly Painted, New Carpet, Tons of Natural Light, Ocean Views, one 40LB Dog OK - ***AVAILABLE NOW****
Located in Bay Ho
3135 Driscoll Dr.
San Diego, CA 92117
CROSS STREETS: Avaita Dr.
4 Bedroom
2.5 Bathroom
Estimated 1876 sqft
House
2 Car Detached Garage + Driveway
Refrigerator
Stove/Oven-Gas
Dishwasher
Microwave
Black/Stainless Steel Appliances
Tile Countertops
Tile Backsplash
New Vinyl Plank Flooring
Recessed Lighting
Breakfast Bar
Tons of Cabinet Space
Freshly Painted
New Carpet Throughout
Large Windows Throughout
Tons of Natural Light
Ocean Views
Fireplace in Living Room - wood Burning
New Vinyl Plank Flooring in Bathrooms
New Light Fixtures Throughout
Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms
Heat/AC - Forced Air
Epoxy Flooring in Garage
Washer/Dryer Hook-ups In Garage
CLOSE TO:
Cadman Recreation Center
Schools
Costco
Clairemont Town Square
Restaurants
Shopping
Pacific Beach
TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Cable/Phone
Water/Sewer
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $3895.00
PET INFORMATION:
1 Dog - 40LBS or Less - FIRM
No Cats - FIRM
Deposit: $250.00
**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
