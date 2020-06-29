Amenities

4BR 2.5BA Bay Ho House - Freshly Painted, New Carpet, Tons of Natural Light, Ocean Views, one 40LB Dog OK - ***AVAILABLE NOW****



**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property at www.GPMSanDiego.com**



Located in Bay Ho



3135 Driscoll Dr.

San Diego, CA 92117



CROSS STREETS: Avaita Dr.



4 Bedroom

2.5 Bathroom

Estimated 1876 sqft

House

2 Car Detached Garage + Driveway



Refrigerator

Stove/Oven-Gas

Dishwasher

Microwave

Black/Stainless Steel Appliances

Tile Countertops

Tile Backsplash

New Vinyl Plank Flooring

Recessed Lighting

Breakfast Bar

Tons of Cabinet Space



Freshly Painted

New Carpet Throughout

Large Windows Throughout

Tons of Natural Light

Ocean Views

Fireplace in Living Room - wood Burning

New Vinyl Plank Flooring in Bathrooms

New Light Fixtures Throughout

Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms

Heat/AC - Forced Air

Epoxy Flooring in Garage

Washer/Dryer Hook-ups In Garage

CLOSE TO:

Cadman Recreation Center

Schools

Costco

Clairemont Town Square

Restaurants

Shopping

Pacific Beach



TENANT PAYS:

SDGE

Cable/Phone

Water/Sewer



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Lease

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $3895.00



PET INFORMATION:

1 Dog - 40LBS or Less - FIRM

No Cats - FIRM

Deposit: $250.00

**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



**Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****



Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com

Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668

CalBRE Lic#01348717



