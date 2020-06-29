All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:11 PM

3135 Driscoll Dr

3135 Driscoll Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3135 Driscoll Drive, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
4BR 2.5BA Bay Ho House - Freshly Painted, New Carpet, Tons of Natural Light, Ocean Views, one 40LB Dog OK - ***AVAILABLE NOW****

**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property at www.GPMSanDiego.com**

Located in Bay Ho

3135 Driscoll Dr.
San Diego, CA 92117

CROSS STREETS: Avaita Dr.

4 Bedroom
2.5 Bathroom
Estimated 1876 sqft
House
2 Car Detached Garage + Driveway

Refrigerator
Stove/Oven-Gas
Dishwasher
Microwave
Black/Stainless Steel Appliances
Tile Countertops
Tile Backsplash
New Vinyl Plank Flooring
Recessed Lighting
Breakfast Bar
Tons of Cabinet Space

Freshly Painted
New Carpet Throughout
Large Windows Throughout
Tons of Natural Light
Ocean Views
Fireplace in Living Room - wood Burning
New Vinyl Plank Flooring in Bathrooms
New Light Fixtures Throughout
Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms
Heat/AC - Forced Air
Epoxy Flooring in Garage
Washer/Dryer Hook-ups In Garage
2 Car Detached Garage + Driveway

CLOSE TO:
Cadman Recreation Center
Schools
Costco
Clairemont Town Square
Restaurants
Shopping
Pacific Beach

TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Cable/Phone
Water/Sewer

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $3895.00

PET INFORMATION:
1 Dog - 40LBS or Less - FIRM
No Cats - FIRM
Deposit: $250.00
**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

**Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5518410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3135 Driscoll Dr have any available units?
3135 Driscoll Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3135 Driscoll Dr have?
Some of 3135 Driscoll Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3135 Driscoll Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3135 Driscoll Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3135 Driscoll Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3135 Driscoll Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3135 Driscoll Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3135 Driscoll Dr offers parking.
Does 3135 Driscoll Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3135 Driscoll Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3135 Driscoll Dr have a pool?
No, 3135 Driscoll Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3135 Driscoll Dr have accessible units?
No, 3135 Driscoll Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3135 Driscoll Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3135 Driscoll Dr has units with dishwashers.

