3129 Gregory Street

Amenities
Newly Renovated Cottage in North Park - Altadena - 2BR-2BA est 915 sq ft Newly Renovated cottage in North Park-Alta Dena neighborhood!
Private Fenced Front Yard
Beautiful New Wide Plank Flooring
NEW Kitchen with Shaker White Cabinets & New Stainless-Steel Appliances, Gas Range, French Door Refrigerator, dishwasher, and backsplash is White Subway Tile
Kitchen has custom Banquet
New Light Fixtures & Paint throughout
Spacious Living Room with plenty of light
Master Bedroom with En-suite walk in shower, fixed glass panel, NEW Vanity, black and white tile with white subway, NEW sliding Glass Door
Laundry Room with New side by side Washer/dryer
NEW ceiling fans throughout
Hall Bath with Gray Vanity, Walk in shower with fixed glass panel
2nd Bedroom with great closet space and light
In the heart of North Park - Altadena - Walk to 30th St. and Altadena village - enjoy restaurants, wine/craft beer establishments, coffee shops & retail stores
Near award winning McKinley Elementary School
2 on 1 property- rear cottage, ally and side entrance
Gardener included
Small Pet OK! With additional security deposit
Available NOW!
Street Parking
Non-Smoking property
12-month lease required
Please call Mercer Properties at 619-683-9274 to schedule a viewing
CalDRE #01359752
www.MercerProperties.com
(RLNE5337883)