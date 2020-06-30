All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3129 Gregory Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3129 Gregory Street
Last updated November 28 2019 at 12:58 PM

3129 Gregory Street

3129 Gregory Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3129 Gregory Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Renovated Cottage in North Park - Altadena - 2BR-2BA est 915 sq ft Newly Renovated cottage in North Park-Alta Dena neighborhood!
Private Fenced Front Yard
Beautiful New Wide Plank Flooring
NEW Kitchen with Shaker White Cabinets & New Stainless-Steel Appliances, Gas Range, French Door Refrigerator, dishwasher, and backsplash is White Subway Tile
Kitchen has custom Banquet
New Light Fixtures & Paint throughout
Spacious Living Room with plenty of light
Master Bedroom with En-suite walk in shower, fixed glass panel, NEW Vanity, black and white tile with white subway, NEW sliding Glass Door
Laundry Room with New side by side Washer/dryer
NEW ceiling fans throughout
Hall Bath with Gray Vanity, Walk in shower with fixed glass panel
2nd Bedroom with great closet space and light
In the heart of North Park - Altadena - Walk to 30th St. and Altadena village - enjoy restaurants, wine/craft beer establishments, coffee shops & retail stores
Near award winning McKinley Elementary School
2 on 1 property- rear cottage, ally and side entrance
Gardener included
Small Pet OK! With additional security deposit
Available NOW!
Street Parking
Non-Smoking property
12-month lease required
Please call Mercer Properties at 619-683-9274 to schedule a viewing
CalDRE #01359752
www.MercerProperties.com

(RLNE5337883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3129 Gregory Street have any available units?
3129 Gregory Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3129 Gregory Street have?
Some of 3129 Gregory Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3129 Gregory Street currently offering any rent specials?
3129 Gregory Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3129 Gregory Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3129 Gregory Street is pet friendly.
Does 3129 Gregory Street offer parking?
No, 3129 Gregory Street does not offer parking.
Does 3129 Gregory Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3129 Gregory Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3129 Gregory Street have a pool?
No, 3129 Gregory Street does not have a pool.
Does 3129 Gregory Street have accessible units?
No, 3129 Gregory Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3129 Gregory Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3129 Gregory Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University