3129 Gregory Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel coffee bar

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly Renovated Cottage in North Park - Altadena - 2BR-2BA est 915 sq ft Newly Renovated cottage in North Park-Alta Dena neighborhood!

Private Fenced Front Yard

Beautiful New Wide Plank Flooring

NEW Kitchen with Shaker White Cabinets & New Stainless-Steel Appliances, Gas Range, French Door Refrigerator, dishwasher, and backsplash is White Subway Tile

Kitchen has custom Banquet

New Light Fixtures & Paint throughout

Spacious Living Room with plenty of light

Master Bedroom with En-suite walk in shower, fixed glass panel, NEW Vanity, black and white tile with white subway, NEW sliding Glass Door

Laundry Room with New side by side Washer/dryer

NEW ceiling fans throughout

Hall Bath with Gray Vanity, Walk in shower with fixed glass panel

2nd Bedroom with great closet space and light

In the heart of North Park - Altadena - Walk to 30th St. and Altadena village - enjoy restaurants, wine/craft beer establishments, coffee shops & retail stores

Near award winning McKinley Elementary School

2 on 1 property- rear cottage, ally and side entrance

Gardener included

Small Pet OK! With additional security deposit

Available NOW!

Street Parking

Non-Smoking property

12-month lease required

Please call Mercer Properties at 619-683-9274 to schedule a viewing

CalDRE #01359752

www.MercerProperties.com



(RLNE5337883)