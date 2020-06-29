All apartments in San Diego
3116 Via Alicante

3116 Via Alicante · No Longer Available
Location

3116 Via Alicante, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
internet access
Easy to access first floor condo at Villa La Jolla with a nice open view facing west. This location offers a nice breeze and afternoon sunlight. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, laminate and stone tile flooring. Within minutes to UCSD, Trader Joe's, La Jolla Shores Beach, public transportation and easy access to I-5 and SR-56. Villa La Jolla offers two large pools and Jacuzzis, clubhouse with free Wi-Fi access. Get ready to relax on your patio or at the near by community pool/Jacuzzi.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3116 Via Alicante have any available units?
3116 Via Alicante doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3116 Via Alicante have?
Some of 3116 Via Alicante's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3116 Via Alicante currently offering any rent specials?
3116 Via Alicante is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3116 Via Alicante pet-friendly?
No, 3116 Via Alicante is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3116 Via Alicante offer parking?
No, 3116 Via Alicante does not offer parking.
Does 3116 Via Alicante have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3116 Via Alicante does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3116 Via Alicante have a pool?
Yes, 3116 Via Alicante has a pool.
Does 3116 Via Alicante have accessible units?
No, 3116 Via Alicante does not have accessible units.
Does 3116 Via Alicante have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3116 Via Alicante has units with dishwashers.

