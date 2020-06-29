3116 Via Alicante

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool internet access

Easy to access first floor condo at Villa La Jolla with a nice open view facing west. This location offers a nice breeze and afternoon sunlight. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, laminate and stone tile flooring. Within minutes to UCSD, Trader Joe's, La Jolla Shores Beach, public transportation and easy access to I-5 and SR-56. Villa La Jolla offers two large pools and Jacuzzis, clubhouse with free Wi-Fi access. Get ready to relax on your patio or at the near by community pool/Jacuzzi.