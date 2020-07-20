All apartments in San Diego
3111 Keats St #3
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

3111 Keats St #3

3111 Keats Street · No Longer Available
Location

3111 Keats Street, San Diego, CA 92106
Roseville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CONTEMPORARY UPGRADED TOWNHOME WITH UNDERGROUND SECURE PARKING - Built in 2006 this newer two story town home is located in the heart of Point Loma, just minutes to Shelter Island, Liberty Station and Downtown San Diego.

This unit offers

*Hardwood floors in a cherry wood finish, no carpet in the unit

*Two full bedrooms, each with their own balcony and expansive views

*Two full baths, one upstairs and one downstairs

*Trey ceilings with indirect lighting in the living room

*Custom remote operated window covering.

*Granite counters with stainless steel sink and appliances in the kitchen

*Lots of cherry wood kitchen cabinets.

*Built in dining banquette

*Walk in closet in the master bedroom

*Stack washer and dryer are in the unit

The unit is assigned two parking spaces and a large storage room in the secure underground parking garage.

SORRY, NO PETS

More more information or an appointment to view this property please contact
K & L Partners Property Management at (858) 842-4045

You can apply online at klpartnerspm.com
Go to "vacancies" find this address and click o the apply button

CA DRE LIC #01877647

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4844681)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3111 Keats St #3 have any available units?
3111 Keats St #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3111 Keats St #3 have?
Some of 3111 Keats St #3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3111 Keats St #3 currently offering any rent specials?
3111 Keats St #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3111 Keats St #3 pet-friendly?
No, 3111 Keats St #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3111 Keats St #3 offer parking?
Yes, 3111 Keats St #3 offers parking.
Does 3111 Keats St #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3111 Keats St #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3111 Keats St #3 have a pool?
No, 3111 Keats St #3 does not have a pool.
Does 3111 Keats St #3 have accessible units?
No, 3111 Keats St #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 3111 Keats St #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3111 Keats St #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
