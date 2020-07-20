3111 Keats St #3

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

CONTEMPORARY UPGRADED TOWNHOME WITH UNDERGROUND SECURE PARKING - Built in 2006 this newer two story town home is located in the heart of Point Loma, just minutes to Shelter Island, Liberty Station and Downtown San Diego.



This unit offers



*Hardwood floors in a cherry wood finish, no carpet in the unit



*Two full bedrooms, each with their own balcony and expansive views



*Two full baths, one upstairs and one downstairs



*Trey ceilings with indirect lighting in the living room



*Custom remote operated window covering.



*Granite counters with stainless steel sink and appliances in the kitchen



*Lots of cherry wood kitchen cabinets.



*Built in dining banquette



*Walk in closet in the master bedroom



*Stack washer and dryer are in the unit



The unit is assigned two parking spaces and a large storage room in the secure underground parking garage.



SORRY, NO PETS



More more information or an appointment to view this property please contact

K & L Partners Property Management at (858) 842-4045



You can apply online at klpartnerspm.com

Go to "vacancies" find this address and click o the apply button



CA DRE LIC #01877647



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4844681)