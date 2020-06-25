Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3097 W W Canyon Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3097 W W Canyon Ave
Last updated April 26 2019 at 9:43 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3097 W W Canyon Ave
3097 W Canyon Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Serra Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3097 W Canyon Ave, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3097 W W Canyon Ave have any available units?
3097 W W Canyon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3097 W W Canyon Ave have?
Some of 3097 W W Canyon Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3097 W W Canyon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3097 W W Canyon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3097 W W Canyon Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3097 W W Canyon Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3097 W W Canyon Ave offer parking?
No, 3097 W W Canyon Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3097 W W Canyon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3097 W W Canyon Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3097 W W Canyon Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3097 W W Canyon Ave has a pool.
Does 3097 W W Canyon Ave have accessible units?
No, 3097 W W Canyon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3097 W W Canyon Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3097 W W Canyon Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St
San Diego, CA 92115
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso
San Diego, CA 92127
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University