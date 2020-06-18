All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 5 2020

309 S Willie James Jones Ave

309 South Willie James Jones Avenue · (858) 483-8032 ext. 130
Location

309 South Willie James Jones Avenue, San Diego, CA 92113
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

4 Bedrooms

Unit 309 S Willie James Jones Ave · Avail. now

$2,629

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1614 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lincoln Park 4bd/2bth House, Extra Lg yard, All New. Ready to Move In by May 5th - Centrally Located Single Home with new kitchen, appliances. Easy to clean granite counters, plenty of storage space, large bedrooms, dual entry yard, perfect for storing vehicles & equipment. Near Imperial Ave

-Tile floors throughout
-Large bedrooms
-Bright and airy
-Easy access to Freeway

-Small pet up to 35 lbs considered

-NO SMOKING

Professionally managed by Melroy Property Management

www.melroyproperties.com

Security deposit based upon approved, established credit. Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

If you are an owner looking for Management services, Try our full service with no hidden fees and no risk! Call today at 858-483-5111

(RLNE4186082)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 S Willie James Jones Ave have any available units?
309 S Willie James Jones Ave has a unit available for $2,629 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 S Willie James Jones Ave have?
Some of 309 S Willie James Jones Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 S Willie James Jones Ave currently offering any rent specials?
309 S Willie James Jones Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 S Willie James Jones Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 309 S Willie James Jones Ave is pet friendly.
Does 309 S Willie James Jones Ave offer parking?
No, 309 S Willie James Jones Ave does not offer parking.
Does 309 S Willie James Jones Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 S Willie James Jones Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 S Willie James Jones Ave have a pool?
No, 309 S Willie James Jones Ave does not have a pool.
Does 309 S Willie James Jones Ave have accessible units?
No, 309 S Willie James Jones Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 309 S Willie James Jones Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 S Willie James Jones Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
