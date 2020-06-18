309 S Willie James Jones Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly recently renovated

Lincoln Park 4bd/2bth House, Extra Lg yard, All New. Ready to Move In by May 5th - Centrally Located Single Home with new kitchen, appliances. Easy to clean granite counters, plenty of storage space, large bedrooms, dual entry yard, perfect for storing vehicles & equipment. Near Imperial Ave



-Tile floors throughout

-Large bedrooms

-Bright and airy

-Easy access to Freeway



-Small pet up to 35 lbs considered



-NO SMOKING



Professionally managed by Melroy Property Management



www.melroyproperties.com



Security deposit based upon approved, established credit. Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance.



