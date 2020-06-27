3078 Broadway #201

Amenities

Two bedroom Two Bath Condo! - This second floor condo has laminate wood flooring in both bedrooms, kitchen and bath, carpet in living room and dining area, kitchen has light colored wood cabinetry and appliances including double door black refrigerator, built-in microwave, electric stove/oven and dishwasher; also includes stacked washer and dryer in closet on balcony off of living room. The bedrooms are nicely sized and located on either side of the living room and both bathrooms have a single sink vanity and tub/shower combo. This complex is completely gated with one assigned parking space in underground parking garage. No pets allowed.



No Pets Allowed



