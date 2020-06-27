All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3078 Broadway #201.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3078 Broadway #201
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:51 PM

3078 Broadway #201

3078 Broadway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3078 Broadway, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Two bedroom Two Bath Condo! - This second floor condo has laminate wood flooring in both bedrooms, kitchen and bath, carpet in living room and dining area, kitchen has light colored wood cabinetry and appliances including double door black refrigerator, built-in microwave, electric stove/oven and dishwasher; also includes stacked washer and dryer in closet on balcony off of living room. The bedrooms are nicely sized and located on either side of the living room and both bathrooms have a single sink vanity and tub/shower combo. This complex is completely gated with one assigned parking space in underground parking garage. No pets allowed.

DRE01197438

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2326345)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3078 Broadway #201 have any available units?
3078 Broadway #201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3078 Broadway #201 have?
Some of 3078 Broadway #201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3078 Broadway #201 currently offering any rent specials?
3078 Broadway #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3078 Broadway #201 pet-friendly?
No, 3078 Broadway #201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3078 Broadway #201 offer parking?
Yes, 3078 Broadway #201 offers parking.
Does 3078 Broadway #201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3078 Broadway #201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3078 Broadway #201 have a pool?
No, 3078 Broadway #201 does not have a pool.
Does 3078 Broadway #201 have accessible units?
No, 3078 Broadway #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 3078 Broadway #201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3078 Broadway #201 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
Villa Louisa
4833 Kansas St
San Diego, CA 92116

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University