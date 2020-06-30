3070 Walton Place Apt. #C

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar courtyard on-site laundry parking

Beautifully Remodeled 2 Bed 1 Bath Normal Heights! - This is a gorgeously updated 2 bed 1 Bath in a Triplex. 2nd floor unit, wood floors, gas stove, refrigerator, & microwave. There is no dishwasher. Central heating but no A/C. Balcony off the master bedroom. Bedrooms have ceiling lights, unit comes with a 2 car tandem parking space. Common area courtyard shared between the 3 units in the building, shared washer/dryer but is free not coin-operated. Close by the main streets of 30th & Adams Ave!



Two off street parking spots for your convenience. Shared on site laundry.



This property is a stones throw to so much that Normal Heights has to offer! Located at Ohio & between Meade & Monroe, it's easily accessible to freeways and also very close by great bars, restaurants, shopping & coffee shops.



Included Utilities: Water, Sewer and Trash

Pet Policy: Small pet upon approval with $35/mo. pet rent



AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your current and previous rental and employment history. We would like to see at least 12 months of employment history.

$40 application fee per person over 18. Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords.



Service animals are permitted with required documentation (certification of service animal as well as authorization from doctor indicating service animal is prescribed). AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status.



Give us a call or send us an email today to discuss this home & set up a showing!



AMG Props

www.amgprops.com

AMGProps1@email.showmojo.com

619-304-9503



(RLNE5602296)