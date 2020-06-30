All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3070 Walton Place Apt. #C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3070 Walton Place Apt. #C
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

3070 Walton Place Apt. #C

3070 Walton Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3070 Walton Place, San Diego, CA 92116
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
Beautifully Remodeled 2 Bed 1 Bath Normal Heights! - This is a gorgeously updated 2 bed 1 Bath in a Triplex. 2nd floor unit, wood floors, gas stove, refrigerator, & microwave. There is no dishwasher. Central heating but no A/C. Balcony off the master bedroom. Bedrooms have ceiling lights, unit comes with a 2 car tandem parking space. Common area courtyard shared between the 3 units in the building, shared washer/dryer but is free not coin-operated. Close by the main streets of 30th & Adams Ave!

Two off street parking spots for your convenience. Shared on site laundry.

This property is a stones throw to so much that Normal Heights has to offer! Located at Ohio & between Meade & Monroe, it's easily accessible to freeways and also very close by great bars, restaurants, shopping & coffee shops.

Included Utilities: Water, Sewer and Trash
Pet Policy: Small pet upon approval with $35/mo. pet rent

AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your current and previous rental and employment history. We would like to see at least 12 months of employment history.
$40 application fee per person over 18. Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords.

Service animals are permitted with required documentation (certification of service animal as well as authorization from doctor indicating service animal is prescribed). AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status.

Give us a call or send us an email today to discuss this home & set up a showing!

*****IF YOU ARE A PROPERTY OWNER CONSIDERING USING A PROPERTY MANAGER, LOOK NO FURTHER! WE WELCOME YOUR CALL OR EMAIL & LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU TODAY*****

AMG Props
www.amgprops.com
AMGProps1@email.showmojo.com
619-304-9503

(RLNE5602296)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3070 Walton Place Apt. #C have any available units?
3070 Walton Place Apt. #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3070 Walton Place Apt. #C have?
Some of 3070 Walton Place Apt. #C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3070 Walton Place Apt. #C currently offering any rent specials?
3070 Walton Place Apt. #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3070 Walton Place Apt. #C pet-friendly?
Yes, 3070 Walton Place Apt. #C is pet friendly.
Does 3070 Walton Place Apt. #C offer parking?
Yes, 3070 Walton Place Apt. #C offers parking.
Does 3070 Walton Place Apt. #C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3070 Walton Place Apt. #C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3070 Walton Place Apt. #C have a pool?
No, 3070 Walton Place Apt. #C does not have a pool.
Does 3070 Walton Place Apt. #C have accessible units?
No, 3070 Walton Place Apt. #C does not have accessible units.
Does 3070 Walton Place Apt. #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 3070 Walton Place Apt. #C does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University