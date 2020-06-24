3066 Sunset Canyon Dr

Amenities

Three bedroom townhome, each with its own private bathroom, plus powder room. 1422 square feet. Bay and ocean views from kitchen and upper floors. Walk to Starbucks, new Sprouts Market and dine at newly opened Farmers Table restaurant. Easy access to Mission Bay, freeways, shops, restaurants, schools, beaches and downtown. Entry level has 1 bed/bath and a two car garage with ceiling storage and newly epoxied floor. Main floor features open plan kitchen, dining and living room with balcony. Spacious kitchen has a large center island and lots of cupboard space. Gas stove, granite countertops, plantation shutters, refrigerator included. Adjoining laundry comes with Westinghouse washer and dryer. Third level includes two bedrooms, each with a private full bath and mirror closet doors. Save on utility bills with instant hot water and solar. Community pool, spa, BBQ, and tot lot playground. Pets considered with extra deposit.