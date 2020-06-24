All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019

3066 Sunset Canyon Dr

3066 Sunset Canyon Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3066 Sunset Canyon Dr, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
key fob access
pet friendly
Three bedroom townhome, each with its own private bathroom, plus powder room. 1422 square feet. Bay and ocean views from kitchen and upper floors. Walk to Starbucks, new Sprouts Market and dine at newly opened Farmers Table restaurant. Easy access to Mission Bay, freeways, shops, restaurants, schools, beaches and downtown. Entry level has 1 bed/bath and a two car garage with ceiling storage and newly epoxied floor. Main floor features open plan kitchen, dining and living room with balcony. Spacious kitchen has a large center island and lots of cupboard space. Gas stove, granite countertops, plantation shutters, refrigerator included. Adjoining laundry comes with Westinghouse washer and dryer. Third level includes two bedrooms, each with a private full bath and mirror closet doors. Save on utility bills with instant hot water and solar. Community pool, spa, BBQ, and tot lot playground. Pets considered with extra deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3066 Sunset Canyon Dr have any available units?
3066 Sunset Canyon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3066 Sunset Canyon Dr have?
Some of 3066 Sunset Canyon Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3066 Sunset Canyon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3066 Sunset Canyon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3066 Sunset Canyon Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3066 Sunset Canyon Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3066 Sunset Canyon Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3066 Sunset Canyon Dr offers parking.
Does 3066 Sunset Canyon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3066 Sunset Canyon Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3066 Sunset Canyon Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3066 Sunset Canyon Dr has a pool.
Does 3066 Sunset Canyon Dr have accessible units?
No, 3066 Sunset Canyon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3066 Sunset Canyon Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3066 Sunset Canyon Dr has units with dishwashers.
