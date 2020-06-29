3060 1/4 Ivy Street

Amenities

on-site laundry ceiling fan courtyard

Unit Amenities ceiling fan Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d1b8e7d095 ---- Ivy-Manor Apartments 2 bed/1 bath spacious top floor apartment in a 16 unit complex with lots of character and a garden courtyard setting. New flooring and freshly painted. Very tidy apartment with lots of windows, and is in the central South Park neighborhood near shops, restaurants and Target Express. No pets allowed - Assistive animals exempt. (619) 255-8638 ivy-manor@cox.net To apply online please click the link below: https://www.on-site.com/apply/property/108895 All Applicants must have the following: -Verifiable Monthly Income of 2.5 Times the Monthly Rent -Good Credit and Rental History -A Valid Drivers License or Identification Professionally managed by Torrey Pines Property Mgmt. Inc. Great Neighborhood Large Units Three On Site Laundry Facilitie