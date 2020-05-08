All apartments in San Diego
3059 B Street

3059 B Street · No Longer Available
Location

3059 B Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
***AVAILABLE NOW: Charming 2 Bed/ 1 Bath in Golden Hill*** - Golden Hill, Private Spanish style home. Updated kitchen and bath (30th and B Street). Beautifully refinished wood floors, built-ins, and woodwork of original architecture add to the charm of the property. Private, fenced back yard and detached garage. Refrigerator/washer/dryer included. Landscape Service included. Pet friendly, Small pet (under 20 lbs) considered with additional deposit.

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE3498543)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3059 B Street have any available units?
3059 B Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3059 B Street have?
Some of 3059 B Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3059 B Street currently offering any rent specials?
3059 B Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3059 B Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3059 B Street is pet friendly.
Does 3059 B Street offer parking?
Yes, 3059 B Street offers parking.
Does 3059 B Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3059 B Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3059 B Street have a pool?
No, 3059 B Street does not have a pool.
Does 3059 B Street have accessible units?
No, 3059 B Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3059 B Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3059 B Street does not have units with dishwashers.

