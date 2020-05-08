3059 B Street

Amenities

***AVAILABLE NOW: Charming 2 Bed/ 1 Bath in Golden Hill*** - Golden Hill, Private Spanish style home. Updated kitchen and bath (30th and B Street). Beautifully refinished wood floors, built-ins, and woodwork of original architecture add to the charm of the property. Private, fenced back yard and detached garage. Refrigerator/washer/dryer included. Landscape Service included. Pet friendly, Small pet (under 20 lbs) considered with additional deposit.



To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement



NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.



WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.

CA DRE#01255583



