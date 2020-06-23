All apartments in San Diego
3047 44th Street
Last updated May 9 2019 at 10:53 PM

3047 44th Street

3047 44th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3047 44th Street, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly updated home with two bedrooms and one bathroom. Spacious living room the over looks the front yard. Brand new hardwood flooring through out the unit. Kitchen appliances include range and fridge. One has separate entrance through the sliding glass door.

Additional storage in the back of the complex
Owner pays for trash and water

Pet may be considering with additional rent and deposit per pet.

DRE01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,895, Available 5/15/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3047 44th Street have any available units?
3047 44th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3047 44th Street have?
Some of 3047 44th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3047 44th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3047 44th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3047 44th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3047 44th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3047 44th Street offer parking?
No, 3047 44th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3047 44th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3047 44th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3047 44th Street have a pool?
No, 3047 44th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3047 44th Street have accessible units?
No, 3047 44th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3047 44th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3047 44th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
