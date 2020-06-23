3047 44th Street

Amenities
Newly updated home with two bedrooms and one bathroom. Spacious living room the over looks the front yard. Brand new hardwood flooring through out the unit. Kitchen appliances include range and fridge. One has separate entrance through the sliding glass door.
Additional storage in the back of the complex
Owner pays for trash and water
Pet may be considering with additional rent and deposit per pet.
DRE01197438
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,895, Available 5/15/19
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.