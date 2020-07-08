Rent Calculator
San Diego, CA
/
3040 alta view dr 106
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3040 alta view dr 106
3040 Alta View Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
San Diego
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location
3040 Alta View Drive, San Diego, CA 92139
Bay Terraces
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
Renovated, cozy condominium - Property Id: 272357
Cozy renovated 2bd 1 ba unit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272357
Property Id 272357
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5753165)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3040 alta view dr 106 have any available units?
3040 alta view dr 106 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3040 alta view dr 106 have?
Some of 3040 alta view dr 106's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3040 alta view dr 106 currently offering any rent specials?
3040 alta view dr 106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3040 alta view dr 106 pet-friendly?
No, 3040 alta view dr 106 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3040 alta view dr 106 offer parking?
No, 3040 alta view dr 106 does not offer parking.
Does 3040 alta view dr 106 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3040 alta view dr 106 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3040 alta view dr 106 have a pool?
No, 3040 alta view dr 106 does not have a pool.
Does 3040 alta view dr 106 have accessible units?
No, 3040 alta view dr 106 does not have accessible units.
Does 3040 alta view dr 106 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3040 alta view dr 106 has units with dishwashers.
