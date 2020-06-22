2962 LAUREL ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking carpet

SOUTH PARK HOUSE WITH LARGE YARD W/ WASHER + DRYER - 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH HOUSE IN DESIRABLE SOUTH PARK VILLAGE.



LAMINATE FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM, CARPETED BEDROOMS, LARGE KITCHEN, LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER AND DRYER. LARGE ENCLOSED BACK PATIO.

THIS COTTAGE STYLE HOUSE HAS QUAINT DECORE,INSIDE AND OUTSIDE.

THERE IS A DRIVEWAY PARKING SPOT. THE YARD IS SPACIOUS AND READY FOR A GARDNER TYPE TO EXPRESS YOURSELF.



THIS IS A RARE OPPORTUNITY TO FIND A GREAT HOUSE IN SOUTH PARK. NEAR BALBOA PARK, GREAT RESTAURANTS, AND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION, 94 AND I-5 FREEWAYS



**CALL OLIVER TYSON @619-715-5459 TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING OR FOR MORE INFORMATION**



Professionally Managed by J&D Management. Application Available online at www.jdpropmgmt.com



Sorry NO S-8

625 Fico (Credit Score) or Above Needed to Apply

Tenant Pays (Gas, Elec, Water, Sewer, Trash)

$100,000 Renter's Insurance Policy Required

Non Smoking Property

Dogs OK, $300/ea breed restriction apply

Cat Deposit $300/ea



Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance.

