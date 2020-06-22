All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2962 LAUREL ST

2962 Laurel Street · No Longer Available
Location

2962 Laurel Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SOUTH PARK HOUSE WITH LARGE YARD W/ WASHER + DRYER - 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH HOUSE IN DESIRABLE SOUTH PARK VILLAGE.

LAMINATE FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM, CARPETED BEDROOMS, LARGE KITCHEN, LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER AND DRYER. LARGE ENCLOSED BACK PATIO.
THIS COTTAGE STYLE HOUSE HAS QUAINT DECORE,INSIDE AND OUTSIDE.
THERE IS A DRIVEWAY PARKING SPOT. THE YARD IS SPACIOUS AND READY FOR A GARDNER TYPE TO EXPRESS YOURSELF.

THIS IS A RARE OPPORTUNITY TO FIND A GREAT HOUSE IN SOUTH PARK. NEAR BALBOA PARK, GREAT RESTAURANTS, AND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION, 94 AND I-5 FREEWAYS

**CALL OLIVER TYSON @619-715-5459 TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING OR FOR MORE INFORMATION**

Professionally Managed by J&D Management. Application Available online at www.jdpropmgmt.com

Sorry NO S-8
625 Fico (Credit Score) or Above Needed to Apply
Tenant Pays (Gas, Elec, Water, Sewer, Trash)
$100,000 Renter's Insurance Policy Required
Non Smoking Property
Dogs OK, $300/ea breed restriction apply
Cat Deposit $300/ea

Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance.
If you are an owner looking for Property Management services, try our full service management for one price, no hidden fees and no risk! Call our office today at 858-201-4501 or visit our website at www.jdpropmgmt.com.

-YOUR TRUSTED PROPERTY ADVISORS-

(RLNE3752051)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2962 LAUREL ST have any available units?
2962 LAUREL ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2962 LAUREL ST have?
Some of 2962 LAUREL ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2962 LAUREL ST currently offering any rent specials?
2962 LAUREL ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2962 LAUREL ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 2962 LAUREL ST is pet friendly.
Does 2962 LAUREL ST offer parking?
Yes, 2962 LAUREL ST offers parking.
Does 2962 LAUREL ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2962 LAUREL ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2962 LAUREL ST have a pool?
No, 2962 LAUREL ST does not have a pool.
Does 2962 LAUREL ST have accessible units?
No, 2962 LAUREL ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2962 LAUREL ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2962 LAUREL ST does not have units with dishwashers.
