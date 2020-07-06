All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 18 2019 at 6:49 PM

2945 Broadway

2945 Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

2945 Broadway, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c7d9e3108c ---- Bridgeview Apartments are just minutes from South Park, Downtown and Little Italy. Freshly renovated with stainless steel appliances. Rent includes one assigned parking space in our gated community, and water and trash. Sparkling pool and Jacuzzi, BBQ grills, on-site laundry, free private alarm system, 24-hour maintenance, professional on-site leasing office, and nightly courtesy patrol. Ideal location with easy access to all major freeways. Cats accepted w/ extra deposit, assistive animals exempt. Apply online: https://www.on-site.com/apply/property/217411 Bridgeview Apartments (619) 231-0798 manager.bridgeviewapts@gmail.com 2925-2945 Broadway San Diego, CA 92102 All Applicants must have the following: -Verifiable Monthly Income of 2.5 Times the Monthly Rent -Good Credit and Rental History -A Valid Driver?s License or Identification -Renter's Insurance Professionally managed by Torrey Pines Property Mgmt. Inc Courtesy Patrol Gated Community Jacuzzi On Site Laundry Facility Professionally Managed Sparkling Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2945 Broadway have any available units?
2945 Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2945 Broadway have?
Some of 2945 Broadway's amenities include on-site laundry, cats allowed, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2945 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
2945 Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2945 Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 2945 Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 2945 Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 2945 Broadway offers parking.
Does 2945 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2945 Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2945 Broadway have a pool?
Yes, 2945 Broadway has a pool.
Does 2945 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 2945 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 2945 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 2945 Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.

