Amenities

on-site laundry cats allowed 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c7d9e3108c ---- Bridgeview Apartments are just minutes from South Park, Downtown and Little Italy. Freshly renovated with stainless steel appliances. Rent includes one assigned parking space in our gated community, and water and trash. Sparkling pool and Jacuzzi, BBQ grills, on-site laundry, free private alarm system, 24-hour maintenance, professional on-site leasing office, and nightly courtesy patrol. Ideal location with easy access to all major freeways. Cats accepted w/ extra deposit, assistive animals exempt. Apply online: https://www.on-site.com/apply/property/217411 Bridgeview Apartments (619) 231-0798 manager.bridgeviewapts@gmail.com 2925-2945 Broadway San Diego, CA 92102 All Applicants must have the following: -Verifiable Monthly Income of 2.5 Times the Monthly Rent -Good Credit and Rental History -A Valid Driver?s License or Identification -Renter's Insurance Professionally managed by Torrey Pines Property Mgmt. Inc Courtesy Patrol Gated Community Jacuzzi On Site Laundry Facility Professionally Managed Sparkling Pool