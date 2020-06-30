All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 29 2019 at 1:26 PM

2938 Capps St.

2938 Capps St · No Longer Available
Location

2938 Capps St, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/30377d90cf ----
Upstairs studio at a quaint complex nestled between North and South Park. Close to all the area has to offer such as restaurants, nightlife, shopping and more.

No pet policy, assistive animals exempt. Gas included. All other utilities paid by tenant.

Schedule a showing: www.torreypinespm.com
leasing@torreypinespm.com

All Applicants must have the following:

-Verifiable Monthly Income of 2.5 Times the Monthly Rent
-Good Credit and Rental History
-A Valid Drivers License or Identification

Professionally managed by Torrey Pines Property Mgmt. Inc.

Professionally Managed
Upstairs Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2938 Capps St. have any available units?
2938 Capps St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 2938 Capps St. currently offering any rent specials?
2938 Capps St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2938 Capps St. pet-friendly?
No, 2938 Capps St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2938 Capps St. offer parking?
No, 2938 Capps St. does not offer parking.
Does 2938 Capps St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2938 Capps St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2938 Capps St. have a pool?
No, 2938 Capps St. does not have a pool.
Does 2938 Capps St. have accessible units?
No, 2938 Capps St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2938 Capps St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2938 Capps St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2938 Capps St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2938 Capps St. does not have units with air conditioning.

