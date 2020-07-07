2934 Eagle Street

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage

2934 Eagle St.

San Diego, CA 92103

Available SOON!

DETAILS:

•2 bedroom/1 bathroom single family home

• Additional first floor room with separate bathroom, storage, and washer/dryer hookups

• $2,500 per month

• $2,400 deposit

• $45 application fee per adult

• Cats or dogs (max 2) allowed with additional deposit



FEATURES:

• Recently painted throughout

• Single family home with a yard and views

• Detached, 2-car garage PLUS driveway parking

• Original hardwood flooring

•Washer/Dryer hookups on first floor

• Quaint, vintage, charming interior

• Monthly gardener included in rent



APPLICATION PROCESS:

• Applications are considered on a first come, first serve basis

• Application must be completed with all information, copies of proof of income, copy of ID, and $45 fee per adult paid

• Criteria includes satisfactory credit history, at least one year of positive rental history, and monthly income must equal or surpass 3x the monthly rent

• Applications are available at the Dakota office or under the vacancy listing at dakotapm.com



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.