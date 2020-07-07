All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 31 2019 at 10:06 PM

2934 Eagle Street

2934 Eagle Street · No Longer Available
Location

2934 Eagle Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Park West

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2934 Eagle St.
San Diego, CA 92103
____________________________
Available SOON!
____________________________
DETAILS:
•2 bedroom/1 bathroom single family home
• Additional first floor room with separate bathroom, storage, and washer/dryer hookups
• $2,500 per month
• $2,400 deposit
• $45 application fee per adult
• Cats or dogs (max 2) allowed with additional deposit

FEATURES:
• Recently painted throughout
• Single family home with a yard and views
• Detached, 2-car garage PLUS driveway parking
• Original hardwood flooring
•Washer/Dryer hookups on first floor
• Quaint, vintage, charming interior
• Monthly gardener included in rent

APPLICATION PROCESS:
• Applications are considered on a first come, first serve basis
• Application must be completed with all information, copies of proof of income, copy of ID, and $45 fee per adult paid
• Criteria includes satisfactory credit history, at least one year of positive rental history, and monthly income must equal or surpass 3x the monthly rent
• Applications are available at the Dakota office or under the vacancy listing at dakotapm.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available 5/15/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2934 Eagle Street have any available units?
2934 Eagle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2934 Eagle Street have?
Some of 2934 Eagle Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2934 Eagle Street currently offering any rent specials?
2934 Eagle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2934 Eagle Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2934 Eagle Street is pet friendly.
Does 2934 Eagle Street offer parking?
Yes, 2934 Eagle Street offers parking.
Does 2934 Eagle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2934 Eagle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2934 Eagle Street have a pool?
No, 2934 Eagle Street does not have a pool.
Does 2934 Eagle Street have accessible units?
No, 2934 Eagle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2934 Eagle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2934 Eagle Street does not have units with dishwashers.

