2934 Eagle Street

Amenities
2934 Eagle St.
San Diego, CA 92103
____________________________
Available SOON!
____________________________
DETAILS:
•2 bedroom/1 bathroom single family home
• Additional first floor room with separate bathroom, storage, and washer/dryer hookups
• $2,500 per month
• $2,400 deposit
• $45 application fee per adult
• Cats or dogs (max 2) allowed with additional deposit
FEATURES:
• Recently painted throughout
• Single family home with a yard and views
• Detached, 2-car garage PLUS driveway parking
• Original hardwood flooring
•Washer/Dryer hookups on first floor
• Quaint, vintage, charming interior
• Monthly gardener included in rent
APPLICATION PROCESS:
• Applications are considered on a first come, first serve basis
• Application must be completed with all information, copies of proof of income, copy of ID, and $45 fee per adult paid
• Criteria includes satisfactory credit history, at least one year of positive rental history, and monthly income must equal or surpass 3x the monthly rent
• Applications are available at the Dakota office or under the vacancy listing at dakotapm.com
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available 5/15/19
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.