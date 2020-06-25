All apartments in San Diego
2924 Escala Cir

2924 Escala Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2924 Escala Circle, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Perfect floor plan for roommates. Gated complex with private in-unit 2 car garage and full sized w/d. End townhome, each level features a balcony. All three bedrooms have private bathrooms plus there is an additional guest bathroom. Beautiful bamboo floors, bright and airy, large spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and an island. Living room with fireplace and dining room space. Also, can have a BBQ right out on the balcony from the kitchen. Escala is located close to USD off of Friars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2924 Escala Cir have any available units?
2924 Escala Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2924 Escala Cir have?
Some of 2924 Escala Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2924 Escala Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2924 Escala Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2924 Escala Cir pet-friendly?
No, 2924 Escala Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2924 Escala Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2924 Escala Cir offers parking.
Does 2924 Escala Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2924 Escala Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2924 Escala Cir have a pool?
Yes, 2924 Escala Cir has a pool.
Does 2924 Escala Cir have accessible units?
No, 2924 Escala Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2924 Escala Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2924 Escala Cir has units with dishwashers.
