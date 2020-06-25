2924 Escala Cir

Amenities
Perfect floor plan for roommates. Gated complex with private in-unit 2 car garage and full sized w/d. End townhome, each level features a balcony. All three bedrooms have private bathrooms plus there is an additional guest bathroom. Beautiful bamboo floors, bright and airy, large spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and an island. Living room with fireplace and dining room space. Also, can have a BBQ right out on the balcony from the kitchen. Escala is located close to USD off of Friars.