Last updated October 2 2019 at 12:09 AM

2915 E St

2915 E Street · No Longer Available
Location

2915 E Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very rare 3br 2bth house with an optional 4th bedroom/office plotted right in the middle of a huge half acre lot in Golden Hill. This is a dog owners dream! Absolutely the largest single family yard in Golden Hill perfect for all sorts of occasions. The large yard is entirely fenced off. There is parking for five vehicles at the end of a very private street allowing very little access to other residents. Upstairs the home offers a large living room, galley kitchen, dining room, and bedroom/office. Go downstairs and you have 2 additional bedrooms with a large utility room offering storage and laundry hook ups. Also downstairs is a huge family room perfect for entertaining and relaxing. Detached Storage Shed Included. This house is a rarity in the Metro area at this price point. Photos are from when property was first renovated in 2010. Easy access to the 94, 5, and 163 Freeways. Very close to Starbucks, Balboa Park, and Restaurants.

Trash Removal Included, Exterior Landscaping Included. Water & Sewer Not Included.

Large Dogs will be considered with owner approval.

Laundry room / hookups

6 month lease.

To schedule your exclusive showing, Call Evan 619.630.5415
Orion Management & Realty, Inc.
CA Lic #01865064

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2915 E St have any available units?
2915 E St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2915 E St have?
Some of 2915 E St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2915 E St currently offering any rent specials?
2915 E St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2915 E St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2915 E St is pet friendly.
Does 2915 E St offer parking?
Yes, 2915 E St offers parking.
Does 2915 E St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2915 E St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2915 E St have a pool?
No, 2915 E St does not have a pool.
Does 2915 E St have accessible units?
No, 2915 E St does not have accessible units.
Does 2915 E St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2915 E St does not have units with dishwashers.
