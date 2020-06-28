Amenities

Very rare 3br 2bth house with an optional 4th bedroom/office plotted right in the middle of a huge half acre lot in Golden Hill. This is a dog owners dream! Absolutely the largest single family yard in Golden Hill perfect for all sorts of occasions. The large yard is entirely fenced off. There is parking for five vehicles at the end of a very private street allowing very little access to other residents. Upstairs the home offers a large living room, galley kitchen, dining room, and bedroom/office. Go downstairs and you have 2 additional bedrooms with a large utility room offering storage and laundry hook ups. Also downstairs is a huge family room perfect for entertaining and relaxing. Detached Storage Shed Included. This house is a rarity in the Metro area at this price point. Photos are from when property was first renovated in 2010. Easy access to the 94, 5, and 163 Freeways. Very close to Starbucks, Balboa Park, and Restaurants.



Trash Removal Included, Exterior Landscaping Included. Water & Sewer Not Included.



Large Dogs will be considered with owner approval.



Laundry room / hookups



6 month lease.



