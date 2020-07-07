2839 Dale St

Amenities

Upgraded North Park Single Family Home! This lovely North Park single family home sits on a very large, enclosed lot. The home has an open floor plan and hardwood flooring in the living area, with ceramic tile in the kitchen. The kitchen boasts beautiful granite counter tops, and an abundance of natural lighting. Both bedrooms and the hallway have carpet, and each bedroom has a ceiling fan. The bathroom is bright and beautiful with a tile tub surround, with glass tile detail. 2 small pets accepted UNDER 30 LBS. Water, trash, and landscaping included. GARAGE NOT INCLUDED, but there is an off-street parking pad for tenant use.