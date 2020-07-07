All apartments in San Diego
2839 Dale St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2839 Dale St

2839 Dale Street · No Longer Available
Location

2839 Dale Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Description

Upgraded North Park Single Family Home! This lovely North Park single family home sits on a very large, enclosed lot. The home has an open floor plan and hardwood flooring in the living area, with ceramic tile in the kitchen. The kitchen boasts beautiful granite counter tops, and an abundance of natural lighting. Both bedrooms and the hallway have carpet, and each bedroom has a ceiling fan. The bathroom is bright and beautiful with a tile tub surround, with glass tile detail. 2 small pets accepted UNDER 30 LBS. Water, trash, and landscaping included. GARAGE NOT INCLUDED, but there is an off-street parking pad for tenant use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2839 Dale St have any available units?
2839 Dale St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2839 Dale St have?
Some of 2839 Dale St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2839 Dale St currently offering any rent specials?
2839 Dale St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2839 Dale St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2839 Dale St is pet friendly.
Does 2839 Dale St offer parking?
Yes, 2839 Dale St offers parking.
Does 2839 Dale St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2839 Dale St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2839 Dale St have a pool?
No, 2839 Dale St does not have a pool.
Does 2839 Dale St have accessible units?
No, 2839 Dale St does not have accessible units.
Does 2839 Dale St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2839 Dale St does not have units with dishwashers.

