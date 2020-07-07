2802 Melbourne Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park fire pit parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 3B/2BA Renovated House w/ Large Yard, A/C & W/D! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Gorgeous 3B/2BA house available for lease in Serra Mesa. Lovely upgrades throughout the property just completed!

-Beautiful upgraded kitchen w/ NEW stainless steel appliances/sink, white quartz countertops & ample cabinet space

-Fully renovated master bathroom features: subway tiling, new plumbing, new custom vanity & stall shower!

-Mini-split A/C units in living room & master bedroom to beat the heat in the summer

-Huge backyard offers great space for entertaining: fruit-bearing trees, mature foliage, large benches, fire pit & lush grass! Plus aviary in backyard that can double as a dog run!

-High capacity front load washer/dryer provided in 1 car attached garage!

-Spacious living & dining rooms w/ high ceilings & fireplace

-Bright bedrooms all feature high ceilings as well!

-Upgraded guest bathroom in hallway w/ skylight



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A co-signer will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co-signers need to complete a full application. Co-signers must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2775

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit

- A/C: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max under 40lbs considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C5jANzIouSk

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Serra Mesa

- FLOORING: Laminate & tile

- PARKING: 1 car attached garage plus driveway

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 1959



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: fire pit, string lights, and benches in back yard. Fireplace decorative only and is not to be used. Tenant will be responsible for the cost of repairing wiring/components in the yard damaged by pets, tenants, or their guests.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



(RLNE4563327)