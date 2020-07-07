All apartments in San Diego
2802 Melbourne Dr

2802 Melbourne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2802 Melbourne Drive, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3B/2BA Renovated House w/ Large Yard, A/C & W/D! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Gorgeous 3B/2BA house available for lease in Serra Mesa. Lovely upgrades throughout the property just completed!
-Beautiful upgraded kitchen w/ NEW stainless steel appliances/sink, white quartz countertops & ample cabinet space
-Fully renovated master bathroom features: subway tiling, new plumbing, new custom vanity & stall shower!
-Mini-split A/C units in living room & master bedroom to beat the heat in the summer
-Huge backyard offers great space for entertaining: fruit-bearing trees, mature foliage, large benches, fire pit & lush grass! Plus aviary in backyard that can double as a dog run!
-High capacity front load washer/dryer provided in 1 car attached garage!
-Spacious living & dining rooms w/ high ceilings & fireplace
-Bright bedrooms all feature high ceilings as well!
-Upgraded guest bathroom in hallway w/ skylight

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A co-signer will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co-signers need to complete a full application. Co-signers must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2775
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max under 40lbs considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C5jANzIouSk
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Serra Mesa
- FLOORING: Laminate & tile
- PARKING: 1 car attached garage plus driveway
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1959

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: fire pit, string lights, and benches in back yard. Fireplace decorative only and is not to be used. Tenant will be responsible for the cost of repairing wiring/components in the yard damaged by pets, tenants, or their guests.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE4563327)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2802 Melbourne Dr have any available units?
2802 Melbourne Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2802 Melbourne Dr have?
Some of 2802 Melbourne Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2802 Melbourne Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2802 Melbourne Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2802 Melbourne Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2802 Melbourne Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2802 Melbourne Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2802 Melbourne Dr offers parking.
Does 2802 Melbourne Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2802 Melbourne Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2802 Melbourne Dr have a pool?
No, 2802 Melbourne Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2802 Melbourne Dr have accessible units?
No, 2802 Melbourne Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2802 Melbourne Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2802 Melbourne Dr has units with dishwashers.

