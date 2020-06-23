2780 Piantino Cir

Amenities

Rarely available Plan 3 single level Veranda in the gated community of Escala. 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms & its own spacious yard as well as a large covered patio. Featuring granite counters, porcelain tile flooring, plantation shutters, separate tub & shower in the master bath. There is an attached 2 car garage w/direct access to the kitchen, central air conditioning & a roomy interior laundry room w/storage area. West facing patio w/views of the hills. Includes community pool/spa/tennis/playground & gym!