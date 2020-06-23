All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 20 2020 at 6:07 AM

2780 Piantino Cir

2780 Piantino Cir · No Longer Available
Location

2780 Piantino Cir, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Rarely available Plan 3 single level Veranda in the gated community of Escala. 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms & its own spacious yard as well as a large covered patio. Featuring granite counters, porcelain tile flooring, plantation shutters, separate tub & shower in the master bath. There is an attached 2 car garage w/direct access to the kitchen, central air conditioning & a roomy interior laundry room w/storage area. West facing patio w/views of the hills. Includes community pool/spa/tennis/playground & gym!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2780 Piantino Cir have any available units?
2780 Piantino Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2780 Piantino Cir have?
Some of 2780 Piantino Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2780 Piantino Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2780 Piantino Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2780 Piantino Cir pet-friendly?
No, 2780 Piantino Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2780 Piantino Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2780 Piantino Cir offers parking.
Does 2780 Piantino Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2780 Piantino Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2780 Piantino Cir have a pool?
Yes, 2780 Piantino Cir has a pool.
Does 2780 Piantino Cir have accessible units?
No, 2780 Piantino Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2780 Piantino Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2780 Piantino Cir has units with dishwashers.

